Destiny 2 "servers not available" errors are rampant as The Final Shape chugs, Bungie suggests restarting your console or Steam as maintenance gets extended

Destiny 2 servers are struggling once again as everyone and their dog piles in for Destiny 2: The Final Shape. I was inexplicably able to get in first try with no issues whatsoever on PC, but many players continue to report login errors, most especially "Destiny 2 servers not available," preventing them from signing in at all let alone taking the fight to The Witness. Amazingly, this includes a former Destiny 2 community manager.

In a recent update , the official Bungie Help Twitter account advised that "players experiencing sign-on issues are recommended to try restarting their game, console, or launcher to attempt to alleviate these issues."

In other words, if you are in line to play, well, try getting out of line and then getting back in. Reset your console or restart Steam and hope for the best. This goes against the conventional day-one habit of stubbornly holding onto your position in the queue, but it seems today's errors may be pointing some folks in the wrong direction.

In its most recent post , shared at 11:55am PT / 2:55 pm ET, the help account confirmed that "Destiny 2 background maintenance has been extended. We will provide additional updates in 2 hours." With any luck, the actual server spottiness won't last the full two hours and more people will be able to log in more regularly.

The good news is that something similar happened last year with Lightfall – and frankly, happens every year with every online game ever – but for all that expansion's issues, the servers actually stabilized pretty quickly and remained rock-solid afterward. Here's hoping The Final Shape levels out soon too.

Bungie shares a critical PSA for Destiny 2 players jumping into The Final Shape today: be careful with the co-op campaign, and expect some bugged abilities . And in case it helps, here are the Destiny 2 error codes and how to fix them.