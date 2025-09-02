Where to catch a Tsuchinoko in Metal Gear Solid Delta

The Metal Gear Solid Delta Tsuchinoko is a legendary cryptid that, if you catch it in MGS 3, earns you the Infinity face paint when you get to the end of the game. There are several opportunities to trap this strange snake but as it's hard to detect - not showing up on sonar or thermal goggles - it's largely a case of knowing where to look, and where to place a mouse trap to get it.

You also have to watch for a point in the game where you can drop it and need to pick it up again to make sure you role credits with it still on you. It's not tough to find at least - you just have to know where to look and remember to pick it up after it's lost.

Here's where I caught a Tsuchinoko in MGS Delta, and what you need to catch and keep it.

How to get a moustrap in MGS Delta

(Image credit: Konami)

You should pick up some mousetraps generally as you explore, and they're useful for catching live food that won't go off. If you haven't found any yet you can usually find them in the food stores near bases. You can also try shaking down some guards to see what loot they drop.

Here are a few MGS Delta mousetrap locations if you're having trouble finding one:

Bolshaya Past Base - in the food store, and also under a bed in the sleeping area.

- in the food store, and also under a bed in the sleeping area. Ponizovje warehouse - in the food store on the second floor.

- in the food store on the second floor. Gorki Lab B1 East - in the cell at the end of the corridor.

As one of the easiest locations to catch a Tsuchinoko is where you fight The Fear, the Gorki Lab B1 East option is probably the best choice as it's where you go immediately after the battle. You'll need to sneak in using the Scientist camo and reach the basement but once you've finished there, you can leave and head back to the boss fight area.

How to trap a Tsuchinoko in MGS Delta

(Image credit: Konami)

The easiest place to catch a Tsuchinoko in Metal Gear Solid Delta is probably Graniny Gorki South, the area where you fight The Fear. This is where I caught mine by placing mousetraps where you can see the white squares on the map above, after you've defeated him.

A lot of guides and the wiki talk about having to clear the area of animals using sonar and the thermal goggles to find the Tsuchinoko as a mystery sonar ping left after all the animals are gone. This did not work for me, and instead I cleared most of the animals around the southern entrance and placed three traps there. When I left and immediately came back two of the traps had random animals, but one had the legendary Tsuchinoko!

(Image credit: Konami)

If you don't get a Tsuchinoko first try, just keep setting traps and you should catch one eventually.

If you have no luck at Graniny Gorki South or have gone past it, there are a few other options to catch a Tsuchinoko in Metal Gear Solid Delta:

Sokrovenno West , after you defeat The End in MGS Delta.

, after you defeat The End in MGS Delta. Bolshaya Past South after fighting Ocelot soldiers at the Rassvet factory.

There are other locations and methods you can look up, but the three places I've outlined here are the simplest. Once you have it make sure to talk to Para-Medic as this will trigger some dialogue about your find, including strict instructions not to eat it - you need to finish the game with it still in your inventory to get the Infinity face paint that unlocks infinite ammo. However, there's a problem with that...

(Image credit: Konami)

How to find the Tsuchinoko in MGS Delta after you lose it

(Image credit: Konami)

You have to finish the game with the Tsuchinoko still on you to unlock the Infinity ammo face paint. However, after being captured by Volgin and escaping you'll lose all your gear, including the weird snake. Meeting up with Eva under the waterfall will get you most of you gear back, but not the Tsuchinoko.

To find the Tsuchinoko after you lose your equipment head back out of the waterfall to the area Snake's standing at on the map above. The Tsuchinoko will be crawling near a tree in that area. Remember to catch it non-lethally before you take it on its way to the end credits. Once the game's over, the Infinity face paint will be among a range of camos and face paints you'll unlock that include all the options from the MGS Delta quiz about what MGS game you like.

