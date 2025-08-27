What's the best MGS game to pick at the start of Metal Gear Solid Delta to get the best gear for Snake

Metal Gear Solid Delta starts by asking what MGS game you like, with the answer deciding some starting gear you get in this MGS 3 remake. With eight options, each providing different camo for Snake, you've got choices, but since some rewards are better than others, you might want to know exactly what you're getting based on your answer.

Of course, you can answer honestly and take whatever Metal Gear Solid Delta throws at you, but you might miss out on something useful. To clear things up, I've tested every answer to this opening MGS Delta question, and have laid out the rewards below.

The best game to choose at the start of Metal Gear Solid Delta

None of these rewards are essential and wearing any of them is entirely optional. While some uniforms are good to have, especially for new players, this is ultimately not a question to get that caught up on. You might even want to pick one just to add an extra layer of challenge, or just dress Snake in a hilariously impractical outfit.

But if you want to know what the best new game question answers are in Metal Gear Solid Delta, I'd argue that the following offer the most useful rewards:

I like MGS 1: Gives you two solid uniforms with great perks (the DPM uniform doubles Snake's Life regeneration for fast healing and less reliance on stamina, and the AUSCAM uniform reduces damage taken by one third, making Snake much more robust). The DPM uniform is especially good thanks to camouflage effectiveness in the game's many forest/jungle areas too. I like MGS 2: Since you need to constantly find new suppressors to replace worn-out ones, wearing the Desert Tiger uniform, which prevents suppressors from wearing out, is a huge help, meaning you don't have to risk running into danger while scavenging for suppressors. I like MGS 3: The Flecktarn camo uniform you get from this option is both good camouflage for forest environments and is useful if you want to get full use out of Snake's gadgets. It prevents batteries from draining so you can use things like the motion sensor endlessly.

All MGS game answers explained in Metal Gear Solid Delta

The favorite MGS game question in Metal Gear Solid Delta gets you extra camouflage rewards at the start – some uniform or face paint options for Snake to don, helping him stay hidden in certain environments. Most also provide bonus effects to help you as you play, and some provide nice boosts to Snake's Camo Index in certain environments.

Regardless of how you answer the question, you'll get the bonus camouflage items as soon as you collect your backpack right at the start of the game and can equip them via the Camouflage menu within the Survival Viewer.

Furthermore, after beating the game, you get every reward anyway.

Here I've listed all the items you get depending on which answer you pick when starting a new game in MGS Delta:

I'm playing the MGS series for the first time!

UNIFORM/MUMMY: Prevents injuries that require bandages to treat.

I like MGS 1!

UNIFORM/DPM: Doubles Snake's natural Life recovery rate. Also effective camouflage in forest areas.

UNIFORM/AUSCAM: Reduces incoming damage by one third. Also effective camouflage against white backgrounds.

I like MGS 2!

UNIFORM/DESERT TIGER: Prevents weapon suppressors from wearing out. Also effective camouflage against brown backgrounds.

Special intro cutscene: The start of the game is the same for all answers except this one. In the opening cutscenes, Naked Snake wears a disguise mask that resembles Raiden, the main protagonist and player character of MGS2, which he then takes off upon landing in the jungle. Importantly, this mask is available to all players via the Camouflage menu, regardless of which answer you choose to the question.

I like MGS 3!

UNIFORM/FLECKTARN: Prevents battery drain. Also effective camouflage in forest areas.

I like MGS 4!

FACE/GREEN: Grip Gauge does not diminish.

FACE/BROWN: O2 Gauge does not diminish.

I like MGS: PEACE WALKER!

UNIFORM/BANANA: All food tastes great.

I like MGS V!

FACE/NATIONAL FLAGS: Face paint options that decorate Snake's face with a flag of the Soviet Union, UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Japan, or the USA. These have practically no positive impact on your Camo Index and look quite funny.

I like everything in the MGS series!

UNIFORM/GRENADE: Grenades can be used infinitely. I'm not sure how useful that is in a stealth game where being quiet and remaining undetected is the goal.

