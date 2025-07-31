Octopath Traveler 0 might have a $230 collector's edition, but you're still getting a game-key card on Switch 2 for a 5GB download and no upgrade path from Switch 1

There's a notable crossover between fans of old-school JRPGs and gamers who love physical media, and the announcement of Octopath Traveler 0 at today's Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase has provided a conundrum. Despite a lavish collector's edition for the upcoming RPG, Square Enix is seemingly taking every step it can to annoy Switch 2 collectors.

Box art for the Switch 2 version of Octopath Traveler 0 confirms that it's coming on a game-key card, despite the ongoing backlash against the format. Even if you buy the physical version, you'll still need to download the 5 GB game file – not a huge download by today's standards, but that only serves to make it more frustrating that Square Enix didn't deign to put this on a cartridge.

Adding insult to injury, the publisher has confirmed that "it is not possible to upgrade from the Switch version to the Switch 2 version once purchased. There are also no plans for an option to upgrade to the Switch 2 version in future." Physical media enthusiasts have occasionally taken to buying Switch 1 cartridges to have the full game in at least one complete, physical format and then upgraded to play with the Switch 2 bells and whistles, but that won't be an option here.

Square Enix is taking the same, no-upgrade path with Dragon Quest 1 & 2 HD-2D remake, but bizarrely is offering a free Switch 2 upgrade for Final Fantasy Tactics: The Ivalice Chronicles. If anything, it makes the HD-2D art style feel a bit cursed.

If you want to drop a lot of money on Octopath Traveler 0 to get a lot of things to put on your shelf, you can opt for the $230 collector's edition now on the Square Enix Store. You'll get a nice ring, a big map, a custom set of playing cards, and an array of other baubles including a physical music CD, but you still won't get a proper Switch 2 cartridge.

The lineup of upcoming Switch 2 games promises to remain a minefield for collectors.