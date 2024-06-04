Mike Flanagan confirms Hush physical release following its removal from Netflix: "We did some really awesome new stuff for it"

Good news horror fans, you will soon be able to watch Mike Flanagan’s Hush again as the director confirms the movie's physical release.

Over eight years, The Haunting of Hill House director’s home invasion movie is finally being psychically released as Flanagan has officially re-acquired the rights to the 2016 flick. As reported by Slash Film , the Doctor Sleep helmer shared the news at ATX Festival: "If you’ve been looking for Hush and it’s nowhere to be found, it will be back soon. It will be everywhere. You’ll be able to stream it. You’ll be able to have it in your collection, and it’s gonna be worth the wait because we did some really awesome new stuff for it."

This is great news for fans as you currently cannot watch, rent, or stream Hush anywhere. Flanagan said that although he cannot share where and with whom the movie will be released, he did promise a physical release with added features including "a lot of really awesome surprises that we’ve been working on for a year to make this release awesome. It’s something that will be really exciting."

Starring The Fall of the House of Usher ’s Kate Siegel, Hush follows a deaf-mute woman home alone in her rural house when a masked killer suddenly appears at her door and starts to terrorize her. The movie was originally available to stream on Netflix exclusively until the site lost the rights to it in 2023. According to Flanagan, Hush was taken off the streamer because he wanted people to be able to own it as "I really value physical media," said the filmmaker. "And Netflix, by policy, it does not work in their business plan. So we took it back."

It looks like Flanagan is thinking about releasing his whole Netflix discovery physically from Bly Manor to Midnight Mass, but this could prove to be quite difficult for the director as he recently revealed he has been experiencing some pushback from the streamer. Next up for Flanagan, the horror helmer is set to direct Blumhouse's next The Exorcist movie .

