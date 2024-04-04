Mike Flanagan says his beloved horror with a near-perfect Rotten Tomatoes score has a new home, after it disappeared from all streaming services

Mike Flanagan's beloved horror movie Hush has been impossible to find on streaming ever since Netflix lost the rights to it in 2023. Now, the director has shared a positive update with a fan, which seems to suggest it might be available very soon.

Posting on his Letterboxd review of The New World, he replied to a fan asking about where it can be found, and if a physical media release of the 2016 film will be available. "We've found a new home for the movie and will announce more soon, rest assured you'll be very happy with the way it has turned out," Flanagan replied to the viewer, suggesting that news is on the horizon.

The slasher was directed and edited by The Haunting of Hill House filmmaker and starred Kate Siegel, who also co-wrote the script. The wider cast includes John Gallagher Jr., Michael Trucco, Samantha Sloyan, and Emilia "Emma" Graves, and followed Siegel's deaf-mute author Maddie Young. After retreating to a solitary life in the woods, she must fight to survive when a masked killer appears at her window.

The film is very well-reviewed, currently sitting at 93% score on Rotten Tomatoes. Variety’s Geoff Berkshire wrote: "Silence is golden in Hush, one of the more inspired concoctions to emerge from the busy Blumhouse horror-thriller assembly line in recent years." Meanwhile, Vanity Fair’s Eric D. Snider added: "A tense, breathless horror film full of things we've seen before but can never get enough of when they're done well."

Even Stephen King is a fan too, writing on Twitter at the time: "How good is HUSH? Up there with HALLOWEEN – and even more – WAIT UNTIL DARK. White knuckle time." Hush later inspired Flanagan's Midnight Mass, which was the story-within-the-story in the film. Luckily, that one is still available to stream on Netflix.

While we wait for more news on Hush's return to screens, check out our guide to the best horror movies of all time and the best Netflix horror movies to stream now.