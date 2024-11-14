GTA Trilogy developer seemingly unfollows Rockstar on social media after new update removes its name from menu screens

GTA fans are speculating that the developer of 2021's Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy might not be too pleased with Rockstar Games after the removal of the studio's name from the game collection's menu screens, as it appears to have unfollowed the original GTA developer on Twitter.

Earlier this week, Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition, received an update huge enough to match the size of its title. The patch notes didn't give away just how much has been changed, with the addition of "Classic Lighting mode which restores the look and feel of the sky in the original games" just scratching the surface. Beyond that, the update has made an enormous difference to the collection with new quality of life updates and significant bug fixes , too – all welcome improvements to a release that was widely criticized at launch.

Except, amid all the changes to the game itself, there was something rather strange about the update. Specifically, it was quickly spotted that all mention of Grove Street Games – the studio that developed the Definitive Edition – had been removed from the collection's menus and splash screens. On the back of that, it's been claimed that the developer has now unfollowed Rockstar Games on Twitter, which could suggest that it's not particularly happy about the situation itself.

Rockstar still follows Grove Street, so it doesn't appear that there's been a huge-scale falling out or anything like that, but it is definitely a bit odd that it's not reciprocated, especially when Grove Street does follow a handful of unofficial GTA and Rockstar news accounts. We can't know what's happening behind the scenes – perhaps it's just because Grove Street has moved on from the project. After all, it currently follows the official Ark accounts, which makes sense given that it's currently working on the mobile port for Ark: Ultimate Survival Edition (it was also co-developer on Survival: Ascended's console port).

Anyway, if you need something to tide you over until GTA 6 's launch, then there's definitely never been a better time to try the Definitive Edition of the trilogy collection. It might have been three years since its launch, but better late than never for some improvements, right?

