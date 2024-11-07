Boss of Rockstar owner Take-Two says "never count Nintendo out" as Switch 2 inches closer: "We support successful platforms"
The Nintendo Switch isn't the most powerful console, so many big releases miss it. But with the Switch 2 on the horizon, the CEO of Take-Two, the GTA publisher, says, "Never count Nintendo out."
On a recent earnings call, CEO Strauss Zelnick was asked if the upcoming Switch 2 would be "a more viable platform than what we had with the Switch 1 for your game portfolio?"
Diplomatically, Zelnick replies, "We don't tend to comment meaningfully on the decisions of the hardware makers, except to say that successful platforms benefit the business, and we support successful platforms. We're happy to do so."
He then adds the teasing but noncommittal comment that we shouldn't count the Switch 2 out.
Typically, Nintendo doesn't compete in terms of hardware performance, preferring to offer lower prices at the expense of top-of-the-range specs. But with the Switch 2 still shrouded in mystery and other portables like the Steam Deck putting up some impressive performance, who knows?
Regardless, even if the console couldn't handle Take-Two's newer games like Red Dead Redemption 2, the current Switch model does have older games like the original Red Dead Redemption. The Borderlands games are also on the original Switch, so it'll be interesting to see what doors the Switch 2 opens for Take-Two games, old and new.
Unfortunately, Zelnick says Take-Two doesn't have any product announcements to make at the moment, so don't expect to know anything just yet. But, as Zelnick says, don't count Nintendo out just yet.
