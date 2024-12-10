Everything in the GTA Online Agents of Sabotage update

The GTA Online Agents of Sabotage update has arrived and we now know more about it following a surprisingly muted build up, which is unusual as the big winter update usually has more fanfare around it. While there aren't a huge number of changes included they are significant, so you can set up a new base of operations at the legendary Darnell Bros Garment Factory and work with rogue FIB agent Jodi Marshall to plan some top tier scores. There are also some important upgrades added for the Terrorbyte to increase protection against other GTA Online players, plus a selection of fresh vehicles to add to your collection. For the details on this latest refresh, here's everything you need to know about the Agents of Sabotage update in GTA Online.

A new base is available at the Darnell Bros Garment Factory

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

To start planning your latest heists with the GTA Online Agents of Sabotage update, you'll need to purchase the Darnell Bros Garment Factory through Maze Bank Foreclosures. You'll need to invest GTA$2,350,000 to purchase the factory, though unlike other properties there are no further upgrades you can buy. Once you've acquired this covert ops installation, you can meet former FIB operative Jodi Marshall to start planning some legendary crimes, alongside your first mate Pavel who was last seen during the Cayo Perico Heist. As well as a passive income safe and a Mk II Weapon Workshop, the Darnell Bros Garment Factory also features a basement garage with access to select fast travel points around the map via underground tunnels.

Your Terrorbyte has several new upgrades

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Another addition with the GTA Online Agents of Sabotage update is a selection of upgrades for your Terrorbyte mobile control center. You can take it off the grid by installing the Silent Running module so your location is hidden from other players, or fit the Master Control Terminal to manage your businesses from a distance. If you do find your location has been compromised, there's also the option to add a Missile Lock-On Jammer to stop other players from being able to target you while you make your getaway.

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

There are lots of GTA Online new cars available to purchase with the Agents of Sabotage update, either immediately or being drip-fed over the coming weeks and months. This already includes the Bravado Banshee GTS pictured above, which is free for GTA+ subscribers, along with the Police Predator patrol boat that all players can claim for free through December 15 as a reward for the community successfully completing the recent The Heist Challenge.

