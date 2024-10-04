Astro Bot and Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth lead the shortlist for the Golden Joystick Awards 2024, nudging out Helldivers 2 and Balatro for the most nominations

Have you ever disagreed with Game of the Year lists? Well, now is your chance to help shape them. GamesRadar+ is happy to confirm that voting is live for the 42nd Golden Joystick Awards – where your input will help create conversations around the best video games of the year.

Voting is now live in 19 categories, including ‘Console Game of the Year,’ ‘PC Game of the Year,’ ‘Best Multiplayer Game,’ and more. If you want to have your say, you've got until Friday, November 1, to make your opinions heard. This year, new categories have been introduced, such as 'Best Soundtrack,' 'Best Audio Design,' and 'Best Indie Game – Self Published,' as we look to celebrate a wider range of releases from 2024.

There's plenty to get through, but here are some highlights you might find interesting. Astro Bot and Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth lead the shortlist with five nominations each, followed by Helldivers 2 with four nominations and Balatro with three nominations. Naturally, Dragon’s Dogma 2 and Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree made the shortlist, as well as scores of other amazing games.

If you're wondering where 'Ultimate Game of the Year' is, don't worry. That shortlist will go live on Monday, November 4, with voting in that category opening the same day. The winners for all the categories will be revealed in a star-studded award ceremony in central London and live-streamed globally on Thursday, November 21, 2024.

You can check out the full Golden Joystick Awards 2024 categories and shortlists below, and then be sure to head over to the official page to cast your votes. It's well worth doing – not only will you make your voice heard in the world's longest-running public-voted games awards show, but you'll also be able to claim a free gaming ebook created by our friends here at Future.

Golden Joystick Awards 2024 nominations

Best Storytelling

1000xResist

Emio - The Smiling Man: Famicom Detective Club

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

Lorelei and the Laser Eyes

Tactical Breach Wizards

Best Multiplayer Game

Abiotic Factor

EA Sports College Football 25

Helldivers 2

Sons Of The Forest

Tekken 8

The Finals

Best Visual Design

Astro Bot

Black Myth: Wukong

Harold Halibut

Metaphor: ReFantazio

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

Best Indie Game

Animal Well

Arco

Balatro

Beyond Galaxyland

Conscript

Indika

Lorelei and the Laser Eyes

Thank Goodness You’re Here!

The Plucky Squire

Ultros

Best Indie Game - Self Published

Arctic Eggs

Another Crab’s Treasure

Crow Country

Duck Detective: The Secret Salami

I Am Your Beast

Little Kitty, Big City

Riven

Tactical Breach Wizards

Tiny Glade

UFO 50

Still Playing Award - PC and Console

Apex Legends

Counter-Strike 2

EA Sports FC

Dota 2

Fortnite

GTA Online

Minecraft

Naraka: Bladepoint

Roblox

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege

Valorant

Warframe

Still Playing Award - Mobile

Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile

Free Fire

Honkai: Star Rail

Roblox

Marvel Snap

Monopoly Go!

Mini Motorways

PUBG: Battlegrounds

Squad Busters

Star Wars: Hunters

Subway Surfers

The Sims Mobile

Studio of the Year

11 Bit Studios

Arrowhead Game Studios

Capcom

Digital Eclipse

Team ASOBI

Visual Concepts

Best Game Expansion

Alan Wake 2 Expansion Pass

Destiny 2: The Final Shape

Diablo IV: Vessel of Hatred

Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

God of War Ragnarök: Valhalla

World of Warcraft: The War Within

Best Audio Design

Astro Bot

Balatro

Robobeat

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II

Star Wars Outlaws

Still Wakes the Deep

Best Soundtrack

A Highland Song

Astro Bot

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Hauntii

Silent Hill 2

Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance

Best Lead Performer

Cody Christian as Cloud Strife in Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Kaiji Tang as Ichiban Kasuga in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

Humberly Gonzalez as Kay Vess in Star Wars Outlaws

Luke Roberts as James Sunderland in Silent Hill 2

Melina Juergens as Senua in Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II

Sonequa Martin-Green as Alvilda in Asgard’s Wrath 2

Best Supporting Performer

Abbi Greenland & Helen Goalen as The Furies in Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II

Briana White as Aerith Gainsborough in Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Dawn M. Bennett as Aigis in Persona 3 Reload

Debra Wilson as Amanda Waller in Suicide Squad

Matt Berry as Herbert in Thank Goodness You’re Here!

Neve McIntosh as Suze in Still Wakes the Deep

PC Game of the Year

Animal Well

Balatro

Frostpunk 2

Satisfactory

Tactical Breach Wizards

UFO 50

Console Game of the Year

Astro Bot

Dragon’s Dogma 2

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Helldivers 2

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom

Best Early Access Game

Enshrouded

Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor

Hades 2

Manor Lords

Lethal Company

Palworld

Best Gaming Hardware

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 (2024)

Backbone One (2nd Gen)

LG UltraGear 32GS95UE

Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Super

Turtle Beach Stealth Ultra

Steam Deck OLED

Best Game Trailer

Caravan Sandwitch - Launch Trailer

Death Stranding 2 On The Beach - State of Play Announce Trailer

Helldivers 2 - “The Fight for Freedom Begins” Launch Trailer

Kingmakers - Official Announcement Trailer

Sid Meier’s Civilization VII - Narrator Reveal Trailer

The Plucky Squire - Launch Trailer

Most Wanted Game

Atomfall

Assassin’s Creed Shadows

Sid Meier’s Civilization VII

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Deadlock

Death Stranding 2: On The Beach

Doom: The Dark Ages

Exodus

Fable

Ghost of Yotei

Grand Theft Auto VI

Hollow Knight: Silksong

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

Kingdom Come: Deliverance II

Light No Fire

Mafia: The Old Country

Monster Hunter Wilds

Skate.

Slay the Spire 2

South of Midnight

Additional category winners – including 'Breakthrough Award' and 'Critics Choice Award' will be selected by a panel of journalists from brands including gamesradar.com, pcgamer.com, FGS, Edge magazine and Retro Gamer, plus Future’s trusted network of freelance writers. These winners will be revealed on the night.