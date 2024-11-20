How to open the door in No Honor Among Thieves for STALKER 2

The STALKER 2 No Honor Among Thieves mission to talk to the Brood Bandits seems like a simple task. However, a locked door is in the way and you might be wondering if there's a key to get in, or what else you're meant to do when you find your way blocked.

Like a lot of STALKER 2 Heart of Chornobyl, the answer is sort of obtuse and obvious in equal measure and, yes, it does involve the digger conspicuously crashed into the side of the house. Here's what you need to do.

How to get inside the house in No Honor Among Thieves for STALKER 2

(Image credit: GSC Game World)

When you arrive at the mission marker for No Honor Among Thieves you'll find a house with a digger smashed into the side. Unfortunately, the door is locked and there's no sign of the key. If you look through the windows you'll see bodies and signs of a fight inside, so it definitely feels like that's where you want to be.

The locked door is basically a red herring, however, and getting inside has everything to do with that digger helpfully touching the roof. You won't be able to get on top of the digger alone, though, which is where the confusion comes in. Like the Journalist Stash in the roof in STALKER 2 - where it looks like you should just be able to hop on the truck but can't - the digger is unclimbable. And that's despite having a ladder on the side!

The trick, then, is to go around the back of the red shipping crates you find just past the digger - poke around and you'll find you can get inside one of these containers:

(Image credit: GSC Game World)

You might have to bat a few boxes and crates around to clear space, but you'll be able to go inside the container and then climb out of a hole in the roof to get out on top:

(Image credit: GSC Game World)

From here you'll be able to jump to the other red container, and from there to the digger. Once on the digger you'll need to jump on to the roof of the drivers cab to then jump on the arm as you can't just walk or jump up the arm alone. Once you're on that, you can then walk across carefully to the roof of the house. After that, you can get in through the hole the tree is growing out of.

Inside the house you'll find a bunch of bodies you can search and loot, but you'll need to find Edik the Dome and loot his PDA to progress the mission.

(Image credit: GSC Game World)

Once you have the PDA it will advance the mission to the next objective which is to 'Pick up the Brood Shipment from Docent'. That will highlight a new location on your map to check out, where you'll have to fight some bandits to get into a warehouse to finally locate the shipment.

All you have to do now is unlock the door from the inside and then you can leave to finish the mission.



