Hatsune Miku hits Fortnite, immediately steals everyone's dance moves: "This is the greatest game of all time"

The day is finally here – Fortnite Hatsune Miku is real, she's got a gun, and she's hiding in our Wi-Fi. At this point, it feels like no Fortnite collab is impossible – the arrival of everyone's favorite Vocaloid star is just the latest example of that – and fans everywhere have already been rushing to splash their V-Bucks for the most important reason: making Miku steal everyone else's dances.

All over social media, the Mikupocalypse has begun. No matter where I scroll, I see her. I've lost count of how many clips I've seen of her hitting the Griddy. "This is the greatest game of all time," one player proclaims, demonstrating Miku's moves. "I have tears in my eyes. I have been waiting years for this moment," says another .

miku hitting the griddy this is the greatest game of all time pic.twitter.com/eLYgMYFxEKJanuary 14, 2025

Miku has two of her own official emotes – Miku Miku Beam, which uses music from Magical Cure! Love Shot! and Miku Live, which uses a portion of Anamanaguchi's 'Miku' song. Obviously, a large part of the thrill with Fortnite is how you can see crossovers within crossovers. I totally get the hype – I cannot emphasize enough the excitement I felt when loading up the game on my lunch break just to make the virtual pop star dance to Hot To Go. I'm definitely not alone, though – please, bask in the glory of her performing the Lethal Company dance and The Real Slim Shady.

1 YEAR LATER... https://t.co/HFT4LwnCIa pic.twitter.com/1OAIfoS7OvJanuary 14, 2025

MIKU NEW EMOTE LEAK!! pic.twitter.com/XwgKo1ATBTJanuary 14, 2025

Unfortunately for Miku fans, if you want to own every single one of her themed items, it's not going to come cheap. She has two skins – one exclusive to the 1,400 V-Buck Music Pass, and another in the item shop that you can buy as a standalone for 1,500 V-Bucks, or part of a bundle.

The bundle comes with her emotes, two instruments, a song, and an admittedly incredible contrail that'll blast World is Mine when you jump out of the Battle Bus for, ahem, 3,200 V-Bucks. It's rather a lot, and that's actually been given a hefty discount, as each individual item would cost 5,200 V-Bucks otherwise. However, that's not including her upcoming car bundle, which doesn't appear to be in the item shop yet. If you want all of that stuff, well, I hope you've been saving up those Battle Pass rewards.

If you want to get your hands on all the XP you can in the battle royale, be sure to check out our guide to Fortnite quests in Chapter 6 Season 1.