Fortnite Failed to Download Supervised Settings error explained

The Fortnite Failed to Download Supervised Settings error is currently stopping players from accessing the game, and seems to have followed on from several other recent connectivity issues that have also lead to the cancellation of at least one scheduled Ranked Cup. This isn't one of the Fortnite error codes that we often encounter, but when it does appear it usually means that Fortnite is down due to an issue with connecting to the servers. If you want to find out more, then here's what we know about Failed to Download Supervised Settings in Fortnite.

What does Failed to Download Supervised Settings in Fortnite mean?

We are investigating an error preventing logins. An update will be provided as soon as we resolve the issue. pic.twitter.com/3t2Kxo5gnxJune 14, 2024

Although Fortnite saying it has "Failed to Download Supervised Settings" sounds like it could be pretty serious, it basically means that the game has been unable to communicate with the servers correctly and obtain the required settings. Without being able to confirm those settings, the game is unable to initiate the lobby screen, and therefore you're stuck on that endless loading screen.

How to fix the Fortnite Failed to Download Supervised Settings error

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Whether you can fix the Failed to Download Supervised Settings error in Fortnite yourself depends on where exactly the problem with connecting to the servers lies. If it's a local issue to your console or PC, then you can try any of the following to see if it helps resolve the issue:

Turn off your console or PC for several minutes, then turn it back on and try Fortnite again. Disconnect your console or PC from your router for several minutes, then reconnect and try Fortnite again. Turn off your router for several minutes, then turn it back on and try Fortnite again.

However, at the time of writing this appears to be a global server issue with Epic, and therefore not something you can fix with your personal machine or router. With that being the case, you'll just need to remain patient and wait for them to fix the problem at their end. For the latest updates on the situation, you can check the Epic Games Status page or the @FortniteStatus feed.

