Yoshi-P to Final Fantasy 16 modders now that the action-RPG's on PC: don't make this weird, please

Final Fantasy 16 is finally out on PC, and you know what means...

...it means people are going to be able to play Final Fantasy 16 on PC, ya goober, what else could it mean? Actually, it also means Final Fantasy 16 mods are coming. That's right, Final Fantasy 14 has mods, same with Final Fantasy 15 and Final Fantasy 7 Remake and Rebirth, and it's only a matter of time before we start seeing weird and wonderful stuff added to Final Fantasy 16 via player-created mods.

Our pals over at PC Gamer had the chance to sit down with producer Naoki "Yoshi-P" Yoshida, and they asked him what kind of mods he'd personally like to see. Yoshida declined to answer, but he did say what he doesn't want to see, and what he doesn't want to see are modders making this weird.

"If we said 'It'd be great if someone made xyz,' it might come across as a request, so I'll avoid mentioning any specifics here!" Yoshida said. "The only thing I will say is that we definitely don't want to say anything offensive or inappropriate, so please don't make or install anything like that."

Now, just in case you're reading this and thinking, 'how dare he?! Final Fantasy modders would never!'

They would, and they have. I won't get into specifics, but I searched for Final Fantasy 7 Remake mods on NexusMods and then filtered them by Characters and, well, it didn't take long to find some pretty offensive and inappropriate stuff. I also doubt Yoshida's request will do much to stop these kinds of mods from being made, but at least now the modders know they definitely don't have his approval.

