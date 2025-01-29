Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth PC players are already using mods to control all 9 playable characters, including Sephiroth and Zack, at the same time

After being relegated to consoles for nearly a year, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth just landed on PC. Sure, that means we get improved lighting and fancy technical bells and whistles. Nice. But what's way, way nicer are all the mods flooding into the open-world game, namely one that puts all nine playable characters onto the battlefield.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth's director was worried modders would be quick to add slightly more, err, risque cosmetics to the game's PC release, but indecent outfits aren't what's dominating modding website NexusMods. Reshades, tech improvements, support for ultrawide screens, and new hair colors were quick to pop up onto the site before any nudist mods tainted our childhood icons.

Some Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth players have now turned its combat into chaos, though. In the vanilla game, characters who aren't actively in your chosen party of three will occasionally give you support from the background - now, the 'Most Combative Team Members' mod makes all heroes, both in and out of your party, way more involved. They don't just sit in the background and rain down fire from far away; they're right up in the action.

Final Fantasy VII RebirthSo I kept experimenting with these mods non stop and Wow not only is the whole party including Zack and Sephiroth participating aggressively in the fightI CAN CONTROL THE WHOLE PARTY NOWI CAN CONTROL EVERY SINGLE CHARACTER ON THE BATTLEFIELDWatch: pic.twitter.com/jcdC9zjeEeJanuary 29, 2025

Once you combine that with a mod that permanently adds Sephiroth and Zack to the party - two characters you get to control in only a select few moments - then fights turn into utter chaos with all nine of them slashing away at enemies at the same time. Twitterer GamesLover went one step further and somehow managed to cycle through all characters, as well. You're usually only allowed to swap between three characters at a time, so the clip embedded above seems to give the player a little more control over all the mayhem. I couldn't quite find any mods that let you control more than whoever's in your party, nor has anyone glitched the game into submission just yet, so I'm not too sure how GamesLover was able to get this to work. Still, anything's possible in future mods.

“There are mods that could shock some players”: Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth director agrees mods “breathe life” into games like Fallout and Skyrim, but says please keep it clean.