Final Fantasy 14 patch makes an effort to combat mods that can enable harassment, but players report it's "very easy" to reverse newly hidden account IDs

News
By published

While account IDs are seemingly harder to obtain, it's still not impossible

Final Fantasy 14 Dawntrail
(Image credit: Square Enix)

Final Fantasy 14's latest patch was supposed to make an adjustment to the MMORPG to help combat mods that could potentially enable harassment, but players have found that developer Square Enix's efforts to do this haven't removed the issue entirely.

Previously, Final Fantasy 14 introduced what was supposed to be an improvement to its blacklist feature, allowing players to block all characters tied to an account when they block one of them.

In theory, this should have reduced the chances of players being harassed, but players discovered that, with this new feature, every player had a unique account ID, broadcasted to the game's client.

This ID is supposed to be invisible, but a mod that could access it soon surfaced – neither personal information nor payment details could be accessed this way, but needless to say, it wasn't good news for players who were now faced with the possibility of others tracking down all of their alternate characters using their account ID.

With Patch 7.2, Square Enix has outlined changes to the blacklist, noting that, "to help prevent the identification of account IDs that are not displayed in-game, relevant saved client data has been reset."

Anyone you've blacklisted will remain blacklisted, but their character names have been removed, and will only be visible if you block them again. Furthermore, fans investigating the situation found that some level of account ID obfuscation had also been put in place, but this apparently isn't enough to stop the problem at all.

"After a *lot* of testing and a group chat full of my smartest FF14 friends, we have figured out the obfuscation is vulnerable, and that the account IDs are actually reversible," one player who goes by NotNite writes on Bluesky. "[Square Enix] needs to stop sending the account ID entirely to clients and just set a hidden flag or something."

Continuing, NotNite explains that "this functionally means nothing to plugins like PlayerScope" – the mod that was previously used to identify account IDs – the only difference is "they need to work slightly harder and discover the algorithm on their own."

NotNite and their friends have reportedly already "been able to deobfuscate several account IDs (of friends with consent) with a 100% success rate," but they understandably aren't sharing the details of how it's done beyond noting that "it is very easy to do."

NotNite is calling on Square Enix to fix the flaw, and "fix it properly." They allege that "it's a security risk," and that "they should not obfuscate this information, they should completely stop sending it to the client."

Needless to say, Patch 7.2 hasn't brought the reassurance that players left feeling uncomfortable by the blacklist exploit saga were hoping for. Clearly, though, Square Enix wants to see this issue dealt with, so hopefully the developers can make another attempt to solve it for good.

Final Fantasy 14's Yoshi-P was unsure about referencing Final Fantasy 9 so heavily because it's a "masterpiece, and everyone has a strong emotional attachment to it."

See more PC Gaming News
Catherine Lewis
Catherine Lewis
News Writer

I'm one of GamesRadar+'s news writers, who works alongside the rest of the news team to deliver cool gaming stories that we love. After spending more hours than I can count filling The University of Sheffield's student newspaper with Pokemon and indie game content, and picking up a degree in Journalism Studies, I started my career at GAMINGbible where I worked as a journalist for over a year and a half. I then became TechRadar Gaming's news writer, where I sourced stories and wrote about all sorts of intriguing topics. In my spare time, you're sure to find me on my Nintendo Switch or PS5 playing through story-driven RPGs like Xenoblade Chronicles and Persona 5 Royal, nuzlocking old Pokemon games, or going for a Victory Royale in Fortnite.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest in Final Fantasy
Final Fantasy 14 Dawntrail
Final Fantasy 14 patch makes an effort to combat mods that can enable harassment, but players report it's "very easy" to reverse newly hidden account IDs
Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
28 years after Final Fantasy 7 introduced a generation to the concept of waifus, Tetsuya Nomura says Tifa's popularity is "not just about appearance"
Final Fantasy 9
Final Fantasy 14's Yoshi-P was unsure about referencing Final Fantasy 9 so heavily because it's a "masterpiece, and everyone has a strong emotional attachment to it"
A Final Fantasy 14 character points to something off the screen as two others in the background watch on
Final Fantasy 14's 7.2 patch launches in under 2 weeks, kicking off a run of MMO content that the community has been waiting for since Dawntrail launched last year
Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster
The Final Fantasy series has sold a whopping 200 million copies, while the Pixel Remaster reportedly outsells FF16 with 5 million copies
Final Fantasy 14 Dawntrail screenshot showing the Warrior of Light, a man with lengthy swept-back brown hair, blue eyes, and facial hair stubble, smiling slightly
As Final Fantasy 14 fans gear up for patch 7.2, Yoshi-P teases that the update will be the MMO's largest ever
Latest in News
Ezra Bridger in Ahsoka
A Star Wars actor just quietly confirmed that filming has begun on Ahsoka season 2
Mario
A surprise bonus Nintendo Direct is coming a week early: "There will be no updates about Nintendo Switch 2 during this presentation"
God of War
20 years later, God of War's original monster art has been revealed: behold this army of stick figures slapped on a whiteboard, no clue Kratos is coming for them
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows Naoe facing off against samurai warrior on red bridge
An Assassin's Creed Shadows fan is showing off some of the RPG's most impressive little details, and it's done more to get me interested than Ubisoft ever did
A woman chasing a shining butterfly with a leaping cat on her shoulder in InZOI
InZoi has a long way to go before it can actually rival The Sims as its director says EA's "spent decades perfecting" the formula
Final Fantasy 14 Dawntrail
Final Fantasy 14 patch makes an effort to combat mods that can enable harassment, but players report it's "very easy" to reverse newly hidden account IDs
More about final fantasy
Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

28 years after Final Fantasy 7 introduced a generation to the concept of waifus, Tetsuya Nomura says Tifa's popularity is "not just about appearance"
Final Fantasy 9

Final Fantasy 14's Yoshi-P was unsure about referencing Final Fantasy 9 so heavily because it's a "masterpiece, and everyone has a strong emotional attachment to it"
Anita Dobson as Mrs. Flood in Doctor Who

Doctor Who showrunner Russell T Davies says that the mysterious Mrs. Flood will be in every episode of season 2, as "spectacular answers" are finally delivered
See more latest
Most Popular
Anita Dobson as Mrs. Flood in Doctor Who
Doctor Who showrunner Russell T Davies says that the mysterious Mrs. Flood will be in every episode of season 2, as "spectacular answers" are finally delivered
Ezra Bridger in Ahsoka
A Star Wars actor just quietly confirmed that filming has begun on Ahsoka season 2
A woman chasing a shining butterfly with a leaping cat on her shoulder in InZOI
InZoi has a long way to go before it can actually rival The Sims as its director says EA's "spent decades perfecting" the formula
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows Naoe facing off against samurai warrior on red bridge
An Assassin's Creed Shadows fan is showing off some of the RPG's most impressive little details, and it's done more to get me interested than Ubisoft ever did
Mario
A surprise bonus Nintendo Direct is coming a week early: "There will be no updates about Nintendo Switch 2 during this presentation"
a spacesuit wearing person looks at a cool dinosaur skeleton
No Man's Sky's latest free update lets you live out your childhood dreams of digging up dinosaur bones
God of War
20 years later, God of War's original monster art has been revealed: behold this army of stick figures slapped on a whiteboard, no clue Kratos is coming for them
Doctor Who episode &#039;Rose&#039;
20 years after Doctor Who returned to our screens, fans are sharing their favorite moments including from comeback episode Rose
Happy Death Day writer shoots down hopes of a third movie, despite being "ready to go" with the horror sequel: "It was weird"
The T6 Power Armor
I'm about to spend over $400 on this iconic T60 Power Armor figurine because "Communism is the very definition of failure"