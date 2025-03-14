Final Fantasy 14's 7.2 patch launches in under 2 weeks, kicking off a run of MMO content that the community has been waiting for since Dawntrail launched last year
FF14's Seekers of Eternity update launches on March 25
Final Fantasy 14's long-awaited patch 7.2 – called Seekers of Eternity – releases on March 25.
That comes from the latest Letter from the Producer live stream, which features a new trailer and announces that one of the MMO's largest patch runs yet will begin in just over 10 days.
Final Fantasy 14 patch 7.2 will follow the usual tradition of advancing the story as we deal with the aftermath of the Dawntrail expansion before eventually moving toward what's going down in the next expansion.
You've also got the second section of the The Arcadion raid series that includes three new encounters, and will release before a Savage version comes thereafter to really test you.
What's got most fans excited, though, is the extra content that's due to come as part of the 7.2x series of updates. While we'll get some of the content spoken about on March 25, a lot of it will come in the weeks and months following.
Getting into that, there's the crafting-oriented Cosmic Exploration and, for those who have been missing Eureka and Bozjan Southern Front-like content, the Occult Crescent, which promises big boss battles, Phantom Jobs, and 48-player raids. The longer stretch of time between patches means we've had to wait a bit longer for the sort of goodness many of the community missed from Endwalker and beyond, but it's nice to say it's nearly here.
That's not it, either. You've also got the Dawntrail weapon enhancement quests, another Trial and Unreal Trial, and other bits like balancing updates. There's also a new dungeon called The Underkeep. It's no wonder that director and producer Naoki 'Yoshi-P' Yoshida reportedly called Final Fantasy 14's 7.2 update the MMO's largest ever.
Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
As Final Fantasy 14 raiders tear through the MMO's hardest duty with no healers and then no tanks, the community can only see this going one way: "Now it's time to clear without DPS."
Iain joins the GamesRadar team as Deputy News Editor following stints at PCGamesN and PocketGamer.Biz, with some freelance for Kotaku UK, RockPaperShotgun, and VG24/7 thrown in for good measure. When not helping Ali run the news team, he can be found digging into communities for stories – the sillier the better. When he isn’t pillaging the depths of Final Fantasy 14 for a swanky new hat, you’ll find him amassing an army of Pokemon plushies.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
The Final Fantasy series has sold a whopping 200 million copies, while the Pixel Remaster reportedly outsells FF16 with 5 million copies
As Final Fantasy 14 fans gear up for patch 7.2, Yoshi-P teases that the update will be the MMO's largest ever