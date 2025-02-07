Final Fantasy 14 gets its biggest post-Dawntrail patch yet in 7.2 next month, adding a new Savage tier, trials, Phantom Jobs, Cosmic Exploration, and more
Seekers of Eternity arrives in late March
New content is coming to Final Fantasy 14 next month in the form of patch 7.2, and it brings even more to the MMORPG and its Dawntrail expansion than patch 7.1 – including unique jobs, hardcore content, an interstellar activity designed for crafters, and more.
Revealing as much during the most recent live letter stream from Square Enix, Final Fantasy 14 producer and director Naoki "Yoshi-P" Yoshida walks fans through some of the content releasing with patch 7.2 in late March. Dubbed "Seekers of Eternity," the patch brings new main scenario quests continuing the post-Dawntrail story as well as duties to run alongside them. For more story-focused or casual players, there's The Underkeep dungeon.
The Arcadion: Cruiserweight Tier is coming, too, with four new Normal raids and Savage variants. Another trial is also joining the plethora of patch 7.2 duties in both its Normal and Extreme form, titled Recollection. As for content geared toward more dedicated fans of crafting and gathering, Cosmic Exploration is coming with Seekers of Eternity – and it's massive. Think the Diadem or Island Sanctuary, but if they were set among the uncharted stars.
Fans of instances like Eureka and The Bozjan Southern Front are eating good this patch, too, thanks to the addition of the Occult Crescent. With large-scale boss battles and 48-player raids, it sounds downright chaotic – but it's the jobs available within the Occult Crescent that truly set it apart. Known as Phantom Jobs, these unique mix-and-match classes offer new abilities on top of the ones already granted by normal jobs.
It's a lot of content coming at once, and this doesn't even cover it all. According to Yoshi-P, the patch will also address community concerns like the backend exploit third-party tools were taking advantage of. You can watch the full stream for more information if you're as excited as I am to hop into 7.2 once it's here, but it's important to note that the stream is in Japanese and hasn't yet been translated into English.
"It's simply impossible": Final Fantasy 14 lead explains why the MMO's difficulty level will never be "just right" for all players
Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
After spending years with her head in various fantastical realms' clouds, Anna studied English Literature and then Medieval History at the University of Edinburgh, going on to specialize in narrative design and video game journalism as a writer. She has written for various publications since her postgraduate studies, including Dexerto, Fanbyte, GameSpot, IGN, PCGamesN, and more. When she's not frantically trying to form words into coherent sentences, she's probably daydreaming about becoming a fairy druid and befriending every animal or she's spending a thousand (more) hours traversing the Underdark in Baldur's Gate 3. If you spot her away from her PC, you'll always find Anna with a fantasy book, a handheld video game console of some sort, and a Tamagotchi or two on hand.
Square Enix points to Tifa and this $2,600 Nier Automata 2B statue for driving its "strong" merch sales - and I need to know how many of you bought it
Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth's Steam launch was "fantastic" analyst says after PC players sent the JRPG port flying to the US best-selling spot in the week of its release