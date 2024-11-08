Final Fantasy 14's patch 7.1 notes are here and it's good news, MMO fans - over 118 shoes have been spruced up to make your feet look better than ever

The Final Fantasy 14 community may unsurprisingly have some thoughts to share following patch 7.1 and its preliminary notes, which detail various important changes - and some for all us /gpose fans out there, like "improved" attention to "character toe detail."

The first big post- Dawntrail patch is almost here, and boy is it packing quite a bit of content - fans can expect to experience the first Echoes of Vana'diel alliance raid, an older 24-man raid now essentially transformed into a Savage thanks to the Chaotic tier being introduced, even more Bakool Ja Ja , and a solid plethora of quests to play through. Patch 7.1 is certainly nothing to scoff at with all it brings, but it's some of the least expected notes that have caught my eye.

As revealed by Square Enix in the update's preliminary patch notes , "character toe detail" when wearing certain footwear has been improved. This visual enhancement applies to a whopping 118 different sandals and shoes - and yes, I did indeed sit here and count them all. The patch notes even include a handy little before and after comparison with a working slider, showing off 7.1's impressive new attention to the Warrior of Light's toe details.

Regardless of all the jokes that are sure to pop off following these patch notes, it's a welcome change for those of us with a hankering for all things aesthetic. As one fan writes, "it's nice to not have feet that look like dog food when wearing sandals." Plus, it's not the only alteration coming to character visuals in the MMO with the update - lens transparency is being increased for "certain eyewear," and transparency effects are being added to gear like leggings and stockings.

No longer will your Warrior of Light's fishnet stockings look like cheap knock-offs, nor will your cute shoes harbor low-poly toes. As silly as it is, I'm personally thrilled about these sorts of changes and I hope that more patches in the future add to the game's ever-evolving visuals. The huge graphical overhaul that came with Dawntrail made a massive difference in terms of immersion - although, I'm glad Square Enix knew better than to touch the low-poly grapes .

