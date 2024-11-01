Final Fantasy 14 devs confirm patch 7.1 release date, and everyone's favorite lizard heartthrob is part of the MMO's FF11 raid collab
Look forward to more Bakool Ja Ja on November 12
Final Fantasy 14's next big patch, Crossroads, finally has a release date, and we don't have long to wait with it set to arrive on November 12.
A trailer for patch 7.1 dropped during the Letter from the Producer Live stream today, showcasing more of what's to come, and I'm sure for many, the most exciting part is simply 'more Bakool Ja Ja.' The two-headed lizard quickly became a fan favorite when Dawntrail launched earlier this year, prompting levels of thirst that left director Naoki 'Yoshi-P' Yoshida and the rest of the dev team baffled.
Needless to say, Square Enix could never have gone wrong by giving the Bakool Ja Ja fans more of what they want, and since the art for Crossroads was revealed, it was clear that he was set to be involved somehow. Now though, we know that he'll be part of the Final Fantasy 11 collab Alliance Raid, Echoes of Vana'diel – Jeuno: The First Walk. You can bask in his glory at the timestamped part of the trailer below.
Although I'm sure nothing is going to top that for the beloved lizard heartthrob's devotees, there's plenty more to look forward to in patch 7.1, including new main scenario quests and a souped-up difficulty for the Cloud of Darkness Alliance Raid – Chaotic. As summarized from the livestream by @Nova_Crystallis on Twitter, players will first need to finish Dawntrail's main scenario before they can try the Chaotic raid, which will apparently be about as hard as a Savage raid's first floor. Needless to say, Final Fantasy 14 fans are going to be very busy later this month.
After "personal attack" of Final Fantasy 14 Dawntrail English VA, MMO boss Yoshi-P says if you have "any sort of criticism, bring it to me, I'm the one approving this material."
I'm one of GamesRadar+'s news writers, who works alongside the rest of the news team to deliver cool gaming stories that we love. After spending more hours than I can count filling The University of Sheffield's student newspaper with Pokemon and indie game content, and picking up a degree in Journalism Studies, I started my career at GAMINGbible where I worked as a journalist for over a year and a half. I then became TechRadar Gaming's news writer, where I sourced stories and wrote about all sorts of intriguing topics. In my spare time, you're sure to find me on my Nintendo Switch or PS5 playing through story-driven RPGs like Xenoblade Chronicles and Persona 5 Royal, nuzlocking old Pokemon games, or going for a Victory Royale in Fortnite.
