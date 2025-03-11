As Final Fantasy 14 raiders tear through the MMO's hardest duty with no healers and then no tanks, the community can only see this going one way: "Now it's time to clear without DPS"

News
By
published

Will this be another UCoB?

Final Fantasy 14 Dawntrail Futures Unwritten Ultimate raid
(Image credit: Square Enix)

The latest Final Fantasy 14 Ultimate raid, arguably a part of the MMO's most difficult tier of high-end content, has now been cleared with no healers and no tanks – so what's next?

Three weeks ago, Solution Knights managed to clear Futures Unwritten, Square Enix's most recent Ultimate raid in Final Fantasy 14, without any healers at all. A full video showcasing the impressive feat is up on YouTube, highlighting the successful party's composition and the strategies employed by the players to manage the no-healer clear. The group consisted of four Paladins, a Reaper, a Dancer, a Red Mage, and a Pictomancer.

[FF14] Futures Rewritten Ultimate (FRU) | No Healer Clear | PLD PoV | Solution Knights - YouTube [FF14] Futures Rewritten Ultimate (FRU) | No Healer Clear | PLD PoV | Solution Knights - YouTube
Watch On

As if that wasn't mind-blowing enough, three days ago, Fuures Rewrien (yes, that's a clever play on Futures Rewritten without any "t") did something similar – except this time, without any tanks. The static's composition was markedly different than Solution Knights' aside from its inclusion of a Pictomancer, with a Scholar, Astrologian, Sage, Monk, Dragoon, Ninja, and Bard instead – and no tanks in sight at all, of course.

Now that the raid has been cleared by a group with no healers and a group with no tanks, fans are wondering what's next for the Ultimate. A recent Reddit thread highlighting the no-tank run proves as much, with players discussing the possibility of a no-DPS clear. "Homies better hit us with the no DPS run before 7.2, complete the trifecta," jokes one commenter. Another fan adds, "Now it's time to clear without DPS."

[FF14] Futures Rewritten Ultimate (FRU) | No Tank Clear | SCH PoV | Fuures Rewrien - YouTube [FF14] Futures Rewritten Ultimate (FRU) | No Tank Clear | SCH PoV | Fuures Rewrien - YouTube
Watch On

The community is going as far as theorizing compositions and methods for a no-DPS run (or one close to it): "7 tank/healers + 1 Picto." Not everyone is happy about the prospect of such an "easy" Ultimate, however, with some saying Futures Unwritten "will be another UCoB in a few years where you will see kills with 30 deaths." As a longtime raider msyelf, though, I'd argue the Unending Coil of Bahamut is still an impressive clear – as is Futures Unwritten.

What's next for Final Fantasy 14 when its biggest post-Dawntrail patch yet drops later this month?

See more PC Gaming News
Anna Koselke
Anna Koselke
Staff Writer

After spending years with her head in various fantastical realms' clouds, Anna studied English Literature and then Medieval History at the University of Edinburgh, going on to specialize in narrative design and video game journalism as a writer. She has written for various publications since her postgraduate studies, including Dexerto, Fanbyte, GameSpot, IGN, PCGamesN, and more. When she's not frantically trying to form words into coherent sentences, she's probably daydreaming about becoming a fairy druid and befriending every animal or she's spending a thousand (more) hours traversing the Underdark in Baldur's Gate 3. If you spot her away from her PC, you'll always find Anna with a fantasy book, a handheld video game console of some sort, and a Tamagotchi or two on hand.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Final Fantasy 14&#039;s Echoes of Vana&#039;diel raid
Final Fantasy 14's lead battle content designer on returning to the series' first MMO for a new raid, difficulty, and his dream League of Legends collaboration
Final Fantasy 14: Dawntrail cinematic screenshot showing Alphinaud Leveilleur, an Elezen boy with short white hair
Final Fantasy 14's funniest speedrunning beef continues as runner who lost a world record to its original champ in just 1 day returns, beats record, is promptly dethroned again
Final Fantasy 14: Dawntrail cinematic screenshot showing Alphinaud Leveilleur, an Elezen boy with short white hair
"It's simply impossible": Final Fantasy 14 lead explains why the MMO's difficulty level will never be "just right" for all players
Final Fantasy 14 patch 7.2 Seekers of Eternity
Final Fantasy 14 gets its biggest post-Dawntrail patch yet in 7.2 next month, adding a new Savage tier, trials, Phantom Jobs, Cosmic Exploration, and more
Final Fantasy 14: Endwalker
Final Fantasy 14 battle designer admits the team "vetoed some interesting ideas" for Endwalker fight mechanics "so melee players wouldn't be frustrated by periods of downtime"
Final Fantasy 14: Dawntrail cinematic screenshot showing Alphinaud Leveilleur, an Elezen boy with short white hair
Final Fantasy 14 lead says if the MMO could have any collab, he'd want a League of Legends one: "A crossover with them would be a dream come true"
Latest in Final Fantasy
Final Fantasy 14 Dawntrail Futures Unwritten Ultimate raid
As Final Fantasy 14 raiders tear through the MMO's hardest duty with no healers and then no tanks, the community can only see this going one way: "Now it's time to clear without DPS"
Final Fantasy 14: Dawntrail cinematic screenshot showing Alphinaud Leveilleur, an Elezen boy with short white hair
Final Fantasy 14's funniest speedrunning beef continues as runner who lost a world record to its original champ in just 1 day returns, beats record, is promptly dethroned again
Final Fantasy 7
Sony finally managed to pry Final Fantasy 7 away from Nintendo thanks to a "schmoozer" of a former employee who hung out with Square Enix executives at his parties, according to one former PlayStation boss
Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition
Square Enix kills Final Fantasy game's mobile version after being unable to "completely fix" a bug stopping fans from accessing their additional paid content
Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster
Final Fantasy creator says the original JRPG's programmer was "like a god" to him: "I still strongly feel that the core program itself is the ‘life’ of a game"
Final Fantasy 14 producer Yoshi-P interview&#039;s the series&#039; founding father Hironobu Sakaguchi
After 3 years of playing Final Fantasy 14 "almost every single day," series creator Hironobu Sakaguchi reckons the MMO "might be the game that I've played the most in my life"
Latest in News
Final Fantasy 14 Dawntrail Futures Unwritten Ultimate raid
As Final Fantasy 14 raiders tear through the MMO's hardest duty with no healers and then no tanks, the community can only see this going one way: "Now it's time to clear without DPS"
Saitama in One-Punch Man season 3
A One-Punch Man controversy has erupted after it was revealed the divisive new season 3 trailer was the work of only one animator: "Morale isn't great right now"
Diego Luna as Cassian Andor in Andor season 2
Andor season 2 showrunner Tony Gilroy breaks silence on the weird release schedule: "It's a Disney decision"
Lenovo Legion Go S with Xbox logo on screen next to white Series X controller on woodgrain surface
The rumored Xbox handheld isn't what you think, and I'm hoping it'll solve my Windows 11 problems
Jordan A. Mun looks at herself in a mirror in just a vest in Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet screenshot
5 years after starting development, Neil Druckmann says Naughty Dog's new game Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet is "still evolving and changing as we're making it"
Silent Hill f
After 2 years of silence, the next mainline Silent Hill game is getting a dedicated stream this week with "the latest news"
More about final fantasy
Final Fantasy 14: Dawntrail cinematic screenshot showing Alphinaud Leveilleur, an Elezen boy with short white hair

Final Fantasy 14's funniest speedrunning beef continues as runner who lost a world record to its original champ in just 1 day returns, beats record, is promptly dethroned again
Final Fantasy 7

Sony finally managed to pry Final Fantasy 7 away from Nintendo thanks to a "schmoozer" of a former employee who hung out with Square Enix executives at his parties, according to one former PlayStation boss
Lenovo Legion Go S with Xbox logo on screen next to white Series X controller on woodgrain surface

The rumored Xbox handheld isn't what you think, and I'm hoping it'll solve my Windows 11 problems
See more latest
Most Popular
Lenovo Legion Go S with Xbox logo on screen next to white Series X controller on woodgrain surface
The rumored Xbox handheld isn't what you think, and I'm hoping it'll solve my Windows 11 problems
Saitama in One-Punch Man season 3
A One-Punch Man controversy has erupted after it was revealed the divisive new season 3 trailer was the work of only one animator: "Morale isn't great right now"
Diego Luna as Cassian Andor in Andor season 2
Andor season 2 showrunner Tony Gilroy breaks silence on the weird release schedule: "It's a Disney decision"
Jordan A. Mun looks at herself in a mirror in just a vest in Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet screenshot
5 years after starting development, Neil Druckmann says Naughty Dog's new game Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet is "still evolving and changing as we're making it"
Silent Hill f
After 2 years of silence, the next mainline Silent Hill game is getting a dedicated stream this week with "the latest news"
Original Xbox console
Former Microsoft exec says the first Xbox was killed early in favor of 360 because it was "losing money left right and center," but luckily "we could afford to hemorrhage cash"
A Monster Hunter Wilds character holding binoculars.
Despite Monster Hunter Wilds suffering monstrous performance problems on PC, it still outsold the PS5 and Xbox Series X versions in the US
A screenshot of Jordan drinking a soda during the reveal trailer for Intergalactic: The Hertic Prophet.
Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet is "a game about faith and religion," which Neil Druckmann jokes will surely get less hate than The Last of Us 2
Jordan A. Mun looks at herself in a mirror in just a vest in Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet screenshot
The Last of Us creator Neil Druckmann says Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet will also be about "being lonely," as if his zombie apocalypse wasn’t isolating enough: "I really want you to be lost"
Pedro Pascal as Joel in The Last of Us
The Last of Us is "better" than 28 Days Later, says movie writer Alex Garland: "This is so much more sophisticated and moving"