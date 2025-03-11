As Final Fantasy 14 raiders tear through the MMO's hardest duty with no healers and then no tanks, the community can only see this going one way: "Now it's time to clear without DPS"

The latest Final Fantasy 14 Ultimate raid, arguably a part of the MMO's most difficult tier of high-end content, has now been cleared with no healers and no tanks – so what's next?

Three weeks ago, Solution Knights managed to clear Futures Unwritten, Square Enix 's most recent Ultimate raid in Final Fantasy 14, without any healers at all. A full video showcasing the impressive feat is up on YouTube , highlighting the successful party's composition and the strategies employed by the players to manage the no-healer clear. The group consisted of four Paladins, a Reaper, a Dancer, a Red Mage, and a Pictomancer.

[FF14] Futures Rewritten Ultimate (FRU) | No Healer Clear | PLD PoV | Solution Knights - YouTube Watch On

As if that wasn't mind-blowing enough, three days ago, Fuures Rewrien (yes, that's a clever play on Futures Rewritten without any "t") did something similar – except this time, without any tanks. The static's composition was markedly different than Solution Knights' aside from its inclusion of a Pictomancer, with a Scholar, Astrologian, Sage, Monk, Dragoon, Ninja, and Bard instead – and no tanks in sight at all, of course.

Now that the raid has been cleared by a group with no healers and a group with no tanks, fans are wondering what's next for the Ultimate. A recent Reddit thread highlighting the no-tank run proves as much, with players discussing the possibility of a no-DPS clear. "Homies better hit us with the no DPS run before 7.2, complete the trifecta," jokes one commenter. Another fan adds, "Now it's time to clear without DPS."

[FF14] Futures Rewritten Ultimate (FRU) | No Tank Clear | SCH PoV | Fuures Rewrien - YouTube Watch On

The community is going as far as theorizing compositions and methods for a no-DPS run (or one close to it): "7 tank/healers + 1 Picto." Not everyone is happy about the prospect of such an "easy" Ultimate, however, with some saying Futures Unwritten "will be another UCoB in a few years where you will see kills with 30 deaths." As a longtime raider msyelf, though, I'd argue the Unending Coil of Bahamut is still an impressive clear – as is Futures Unwritten.



