As Final Fantasy 14 raiders tear through the MMO's hardest duty with no healers and then no tanks, the community can only see this going one way: "Now it's time to clear without DPS"
Will this be another UCoB?
The latest Final Fantasy 14 Ultimate raid, arguably a part of the MMO's most difficult tier of high-end content, has now been cleared with no healers and no tanks – so what's next?
Three weeks ago, Solution Knights managed to clear Futures Unwritten, Square Enix's most recent Ultimate raid in Final Fantasy 14, without any healers at all. A full video showcasing the impressive feat is up on YouTube, highlighting the successful party's composition and the strategies employed by the players to manage the no-healer clear. The group consisted of four Paladins, a Reaper, a Dancer, a Red Mage, and a Pictomancer.
As if that wasn't mind-blowing enough, three days ago, Fuures Rewrien (yes, that's a clever play on Futures Rewritten without any "t") did something similar – except this time, without any tanks. The static's composition was markedly different than Solution Knights' aside from its inclusion of a Pictomancer, with a Scholar, Astrologian, Sage, Monk, Dragoon, Ninja, and Bard instead – and no tanks in sight at all, of course.
Now that the raid has been cleared by a group with no healers and a group with no tanks, fans are wondering what's next for the Ultimate. A recent Reddit thread highlighting the no-tank run proves as much, with players discussing the possibility of a no-DPS clear. "Homies better hit us with the no DPS run before 7.2, complete the trifecta," jokes one commenter. Another fan adds, "Now it's time to clear without DPS."
The community is going as far as theorizing compositions and methods for a no-DPS run (or one close to it): "7 tank/healers + 1 Picto." Not everyone is happy about the prospect of such an "easy" Ultimate, however, with some saying Futures Unwritten "will be another UCoB in a few years where you will see kills with 30 deaths." As a longtime raider msyelf, though, I'd argue the Unending Coil of Bahamut is still an impressive clear – as is Futures Unwritten.
What's next for Final Fantasy 14 when its biggest post-Dawntrail patch yet drops later this month?
