As Final Fantasy 14 fans gear up for patch 7.2, Yoshi-P teases that the update will be the MMO's largest ever

News
By published

Seekers of Eternity arrives in late March

Final Fantasy 14 Dawntrail screenshot showing the Warrior of Light, a man with lengthy swept-back brown hair, blue eyes, and facial hair stubble, smiling slightly
(Image credit: Square Enix)

As Square Enix gears up for the release of Final Fantasy 14's long-awaited patch 7.2, its most content-heavy update since the Dawntrail expansion, producer and director Naoki "Yoshi-P" Yoshida reveals that it might just be the biggest one to date.

Speaking in a recent interview with Famitsu (translated into English using both Google and DeepL), Yoshi-P discusses some of the new content that's set to drop with patch 7.2 and says he's looking forward to it. The lead first describes the crafting-oriented Cosmic Exploration and then the Occult Crescent, the update's Eureka and Bozjan Southern Front-esque instance, which features large-scale boss battles, Phantom Jobs, and 48-player raids.

Yoshi-P continues, diving into a bit of a behind-the-scenes look at MMORPG development – and how it, unsurprisingly, differs from the way players experience games like Final Fantasy 14 on a day-to-day basis. Developing content post-Dawntrail isn't quite the same as working on 6.0 and onward was, either, when Square Enix had set a goal of "widening the scope" of the game. With patches post-7.0, developers' focus has shifted.

Production was no longer about players being able to enjoy the game alone, but rather with others – the core of the MMO genre. According to Yoshi-P, multiplayer content is largely what Square Enix has its sights set on now, and patches like 7.2 should reflect as much. The soon-to-release update is especially exciting as it's apparently the "largest ever" – and that means it's seriously large, considering past behemoth post-expansion patches like 6.2.

Seekers of Eternity, as patch 7.2 is titled, sounds like it'll be one of the most impressive in a while, if not the most overall. There's not long left to wait now until the update arrives later this month, bringing everything from main scenario quests and instances like the Occult Crescent to higher-end challenging content such as The Arcadion: Cruiserweight Tier, with four new Normal raids and Savage variants, and the Recollection trial.

Anna Koselke
Anna Koselke
Staff Writer

After spending years with her head in various fantastical realms' clouds, Anna studied English Literature and then Medieval History at the University of Edinburgh, going on to specialize in narrative design and video game journalism as a writer. She has written for various publications since her postgraduate studies, including Dexerto, Fanbyte, GameSpot, IGN, PCGamesN, and more. When she's not frantically trying to form words into coherent sentences, she's probably daydreaming about becoming a fairy druid and befriending every animal or she's spending a thousand (more) hours traversing the Underdark in Baldur's Gate 3. If you spot her away from her PC, you'll always find Anna with a fantasy book, a handheld video game console of some sort, and a Tamagotchi or two on hand.

