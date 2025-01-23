Final Fantasy 7 Part 3 won't be a PS6 exclusive and it's been in the works for "about nine months already"

Final Fantasy 7 part 3 won't be a PS6 exclusive, breaking the trend set by Remake and Rebirth , which were only on PS4 and PS5 respectively before coming to PC.

In a recent interview with 4Gamer (with translations provided by VGC ), producer Yoshinori Kitase says we can "rest assured" that the third game in the Remake trilogy won't be exclusive to PS6. Remake was exclusive to the PS4 before it came to PC, and Rebirth never touched the PS4 at all but launches on PC today.

If you're wondering why we're reporting on the PS6 when it hasn't even been announced yet, it's because Final Fantasy 7 Part 3 hasn't been in development for long. Square Enix started work on it "right after Rebirth ended, in March, April 2024, so we’ve been developing it for about nine months already," Kitase says, and the plot has been completed already. Remake came out in April 2024, so we may be waiting until 2028 to play the final entry of this series.

By then, the PS6 will likely be out, and after the supply issues we all faced when the PS5 first launched, it makes sense people are worried about anything being exclusive to the platform when it comes out.

This doesn't mean that the game won't be exclusive to PlayStation, however. It may simply be available on both the PS5 and PS6. Don't hold your breath for a PS4 version, though. Square Enix said last year that Rebirth sales were "below expectations," so it may try to break from Sony exclusivity for the finale and come to Xbox, too, or launch on PC at the same time rather than months later.

While you wait, check out our 50 most anticipated games of 2025, there's a lot to look forward to this year.