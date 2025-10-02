"It's not over yet": As the Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero roster reaches 208 characters, Bandai Namco teases that "the next DLC is already in the pipeline" with details to come in January
Is this a promise or a threat?
Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero launched with an absolutely massive roster, and it's only gotten bigger with DLC. We're up to 208 characters in total, and somehow Bandai Namco isn't done yet. The developers say even more character add-ons are in the pipeline, but at this point I'm struggling to think of what they could even add.
In a new "over 200 characters" trailer – I'm sure Bandai Namco is eagerly awaiting the day it can do the "over 9,000 characters" version – we get a brief rundown of every single character in the game, from Goku (Z-Early) to Goku (Daima) Super Saiyan 4 and every other fighter, Goku or otherwise, in between.
"Enjoy this character showcase as we celebrate the game’s first anniversary," the trailer description reads. "But it's not over yet. The next DLC is already in the pipeline, bringing new characters and more. More info coming January 2026!"
I'm struggling to think of what additional characters the devs could add, but you'll certainly find more hardcore Dragon Ball fans than me offering suggestions – Super 17 from Dragon Ball GT is a popular choice, but personally, I'm holding out for the farmer with the shotgun from the first arc of classic DBZ.
But what I really want to know is just how many more Gokus can be squeezed into the roster. There are somewhere between nine and 39.375 Gokus on the roster depending on how you do the math, but surely the protagonist of a series that's been running this long has a few more variants to be thrown in.
