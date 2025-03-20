Everything announced at the Future Games Show Spring Showcase 2025
Catch up on all the exciting announcements from our first show of the year
Time has been called on the Future Games Show Spring Showcase 2025, a game-studded event full of exclusive trailers and deep dives on only the most interesting games that pepper the horizon. This year’s Spring Showcase was presented by Jennifer English (Shadowheart from Baldur’s Gate 3), and Nolan North (Nathan Drake from Uncharted), who bantered their way through a busy schedule of game reveals, release date drops and developer diaries. If you missed the event, let’s get you up to speed with the skinny on every single announcement.
Lost Rift
The Future Games Show Spring Showcase 2025 kicked off with the world premiere trailer for Lost Rift, a supernatural survival game set on a desert island boasting PvP and PvPvE gameplay. It's coming to Steam Early Access later this year.
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
A character trailer for the upcoming turn-based RPG Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 introduced Maelle, a rapier-wielding survivor played by Jennifer English. It's coming to PC, PlayStation and Xbox on April 24th.
Animal Use Protocol
The horror maestros behind the STASIS series are back with Animal Use Protocol, a survival horror puzzle adventure starring a hyper-intelligent chimp and their rat companion. It's coming soon to PC.
Onimusha 2: Samurai's Destiny
Capcom swung by this year's Future Games Show Spring Showcase with a developer diary for the upcoming Onimusha 2: Samurai's Destiny remaster. The diary focused on the game's new difficulty setting, "Hell" mode. It's coming to PC, PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch on May 23, 2025.
Nitro Gen Omega
A gameplay trailer for Nitro Gen Omega popped up during this year's Spring Showcase. It's a tactical RPG where you build a mech, fill it with mercenaries and engage in turn-based battles. This love letter to Shonen Anime is coming to PC in 2025.
The Remake of the End of the Greatest RPG of All Time
The developers of The Remake of the End of the Greatest RPG of All Time dropped by the Spring Showcase in an attempt to explain this metafictional deduction puzzle game. You can unravel the mystery for yourself when the demo drops on April 25th, 2025.
I Hate This Place
Bloober Team and Skybound Entertainment joined forces to reveal I Hate This Place, an open-world survival game based on the Kyle Starks comic of the same name. It's coming to PC in 2025.
Once Upon A Puppet
Once Upon A Puppet is a puzzle platformer where you tangle with the strings of fate as a plucky marionette. It's coming to PC and consoles on April 23, 2025.
Revenge of The Savage Planet
Raccoon Logic dropped a live-action trailer for Revenge of The Savage Planet during the Spring Showcase. The trailer concerned the Ding Ding Influencer Accelerator Program, or D.I.A.P.E.R. for short. The chaotic co-op action-adventure is coming to PC, PlayStation, and Xbox on May 8.
Inayah: Life After Gods
ExoGenesis Studios shared the launch trailer for Inayah: Life After Gods, a mysterious Metroidvania in which you chart the ruins of a high-tech civilization. It's coming to PC later this month.
Deathground
Deathground received a brand-new gameplay trailer during this year's Spring Showcase, illuminating the latent tension in this dinosaur survival horror game. It's coming to PC later this year.
Kingmakers
Redemption Road Games showed up during this year's Spring Showcase to provide an overview of Kingmakers. In this anachronistic siege simulator, you take on knights with modern weaponry and drive trucks through cavalry fields. It's coming to PC in 2025.
Elsewhere Electric
Games by Stitch revealed Elsewhere Electric during the Future Games Show Spring Showcase. It's an asymmetrical puzzle game where you explore an abandoned facility, with one player on a mobile phone and another in virtual reality. Watch out for it when it lands on Steam and Meta in Summer 2025.
System Shock 2 25th Anniversary Remaster
It's the date you've been waiting for... insects. The System Shock 2 25th Anniversary Remaster from Nightdive Studios is landing on the 26th of June for PC and consoles. Mark your calendars for a catch-up with this historic immersive sim.
GOG Preservation Program
Our friends at GOG are committing to maintaining classic games for future generations with the GOG Preservation Program. During the Future Games Show Spring Showcase, we were pleased to reveal a few more games coming to the program, including Silent Hill 4: The Room, Fallout 2, and many more. Head to GOG.com to find out more.
Chains of Freedom
A gameplay trailer for Chains of Freedom gave us a glimpse at the grimdark world behind this tactical military shooter. It's coming to PC, PlayStation and Xbox on April 15.
Billie Bust Up
Thanks to a musical number, we learned more about Billie Bust Up's story during the Future Games Show Spring Showcase. This fantastical 3D platformer is coming soon to PC.
Mandragora
The wicked bosses and powerful magic of dark fantasy action RPG Mandragora were on full display in a gameplay trailer that aired during this year's Future Games Show Spring Showcase. It's coming to PC, PlayStation and Xbox on April 17.
Bionic Bay
A new gameplay trailer introduced us to the atmospheric biomechanical world of Bionic Bay, a speedrunning platformer with competitive multiplayer. The game is coming soon to PC and PlayStation 5, but in the meantime, a new demo is available on Steam.
Shelf Heroes
Shelf Heroes is a brand new roguelite shooter with deckbuilding elements that evokes the aesthetic style of Toy Story and Small Soldiers. We were pleased to debut the reveal trailer during this year's Spring Showcase — get it on your wishlists.
Neighbors: Suburban Warfare
Fancy a team-based shooter set in a sleepy suburb? NEIGHBORS: Suburban Warfare has players reaffirming their property boundaries with backyard brawls and pigeon poop bombs. It's coming to Steam Early Access on April 17.
Hawthorn
Ever wanted to build a community of woodland creatures? The developers of Hawthorn swung by the Future Games Show Spring Showcase to provide a gameplay overview, which included rats flying on owls and otters drinking pints. This wonderfully whimsical game is coming to Kickstarter soon, so keep an eye out.
Industria 2
Industria 2 is a grimdark sci-fi adventure inspired by the Half-Life series. During this year's Spring Showcase, a tense but beautiful gameplay trailer gave us a window into its world. It's coming soon, so make sure it's on your wishlists.
Romestead
Rebuild the Roman empire—but watch out for zombies! That's the premise of one of the most exciting world premieres in this year's Spring Showcase, Romestead. This adorable open-world survival game is coming soon, but you can wishlist it now.
South of Midnight
South of Midnight made it onto our Ones To Watch list for the Spring Showcase, so developers from Compulsion Games popped up to give viewers the skinny on what to expect from the studio's epic Deep South action-adventure. South of Midnight is coming to Xbox and PC on April 8, 2025.
Pioner
Pioner is a Stalker-like MMO FPS where players encounter anomalies and fight to survive across haunted landscapes. A new gameplay trailer dropped during the Future Games Show Spring Showcase, noting that the game is coming to PC in 2025.
Hell Clock
Hell Clock is a roguelike ARPG that puts a dark fantasy twist on Brazilian history. A gameplay trailer aired during the Future Games Show Spring Showcase, revealing a brand-new Steam demo for intrigued viewers to explore. It's coming soon to PC.
Rivals Hover League
Chaotic vehicular combat reigns supreme in the latest trailer for Rivals Hover League, an adrenaline-pumping PVP experience where you boost and blast your way around the battlefield. It's coming soon, so make sure it's on your wishlists.
Finding Frankie
A gore-soaked story trailer for Finding Frankie brought us into the world of this spine-chilling parkour platformer, where you're taunted by a team of terrifying animatronics. It's coming to consoles on April 15.
Mount & Blade 2: Bannerlord
A stunning in-engine trailer revealed the War Sails expansion for Mount & Blade 2: Bannerlord, bringing naval combat and an all-new Viking-inspired faction to the game. Set sail when it lands on PC and consoles this June 17.
Will: Follow The Light
Will: Follow The Light is an Unreal Engine 5 sailing adventure with aurora vistas and an intrigue-filled narrative. A slice of seafaring gameplay cropped up during this year's Spring Showcase, compelling viewers to wishlist the game on PC and consoles.
Cloudheim
Noodle Cat Games dropped by the Future Games Show Spring Showcase to provide an overview of Cloudheim. It's a post-Ragnarok survival game with co-op, crafting and physics-based combat. Sharpen your swords because it's coming to PC, PlayStation and Xbox later this year.
Section 13
During the Future Games Show Spring Showcase, we sunk into the murky depths of a clandestine facility to bring you a brand new gameplay trailer for Section 13. This is a twin-stick roguelite shooter where you fend off waves of vicious monsters, and it's coming to PC, PlayStation and Xbox in May 2025.
Metal Eden
An adrenaline-pumping gameplay trailer for cyberpunk shooter Metal Eden landed during this year's Spring Showcase. Players take on the role of an advanced battle android and tear through a derelict orbital city in this single-player adventure, which is coming to PC and Xbox on May 6.
Bandit Trap
Bandit Trap is a family-friendly multiplayer experience where you take turns looting or protecting a series of cartoon homes by dodging or placing all manner of quirky boobytraps. A story trailer revealed the premise behind all the mayhem during this year's Spring Showcase. Bandit Trap is coming soon to PC.
Neon Abyss 2
Boasting infinite item synergies and cybermythological trappings, a new gameplay trailer for Neon Abyss 2 burst onto the scene during this year's Spring Showcase. It's coming soon to PC, but you can check it out now via the single-player open playtest on Steam.
The Last Caretaker
Safeguard the future of humanity in The Last Caretaker, a survival game starring a lonely robot that was revealed during this year's Spring Showcase. It's coming soon to PC.
Into the Dead: Our Darkest Days
Into the Dead: Our Darkest Days is a side-scrolling psychological horror game set during a zombie outbreak. A release date trailer aired during this year's Spring Showcase, revealing a Steam early access launch date of April 9.
Locomoto
Locomoto is a cosy conductor simulator where you manage a train full of adorable anthropomorphic passengers. A new trailer arrived during the Future Games Show Spring Showcase, revealing that the game will launch on April 8 for PC, with a Nintendo Switch release coming later this year.
Karma: The Dark World
A new trailer for Karma: The Dark World dug into the game's thrilling alt-history narrative, where you play an agent of The Thought Bureau and dive into the minds of the accused. It's coming to PC and PlayStation 5 on March 27.
Ones to Play Montage
Our Ones to Play Montage spotlights a series of games that you can play on Steam after the showcase ends. Eclipsium, White Knuckle, Weeny Wise, Paper Sky, Mother Machine and Artis Impact all made the cut for this year's show.
Frosthaven
As revealed during this year's Future Games Show Spring Showcase, the legendary tabletop game Frosthaven is getting a virtual adaptation. It's coming soon to PC, so make sure it's on your wishlists.
Stand-Alone
Stand-Alone is a cyberpunk action game where you download new skills from your enemies after defeating them. A new trailer revealed that this roguelike deckbuilder is coming to Steam in Summer 2025.
Mecha Break
Mecha Break is a multiplayer armored brawler where you vie to control the skies and duel with exoskeletal enemies. A trailer aired during the Future Games Show Spring Showcase, pointing towards the game's upcoming Open Beta. Mecha Break is coming to PC and Xbox later this year.
Fretless: The Wrath of Riffson
Tune a corrupted world into harmony in Fretless: The Wrath of Riffson, a turn-based RPG where you defy enemies with deadly licks and riffs. A new trailer revealed more gameplay from this musical adventure, which is coming to PC on May 22.
Crown Gambit
Crown Gambit is a card-based combat game where you guide a medieval kingdom through the political turmoil of succession. During the Future Games Show Spring Showcase, a new gameplay trailer from Playdigious gave us a taste of its atmospheric world. Crown Gambit is coming to PC in Summer 2025.
Raev: Kingdom on the Distant Shores
Raev: Kingdom on the Distant Shores is a cute cartoon city builder set in a kingdom full of foxes. It was revealed during the Future Games Show Spring Showcase, and it's coming soon to PC, so make sure it's on your wishlists.
Reanimal
Our final Ones To Watch deep dive for this year's Spring Showcase concerned Reanimal, the next game from Little Nightmares creators Tarsier Studios. Developers from Tarsier dropped by to provide an overview of the game's narrative and gameplay, which involves siblings escaping an island full of haunted creatures. REANIMAL is coming soon to PC and consoles.
FBC: Firebreak
Remedy Entertainment shared the first gameplay trailer for FBC: Firebreak during this year's Spring Showcase. It's a session-based co-op shooter set in the world of Control where you and up to three friends embark on anomaly-busting jobs, like repelling monsters made of sticky notes. FBC Firebreak is coming to PC, PlayStation and Xbox in the Summer of 2025.
Cronos: The New Dawn
An alternate-history thriller from Bloober Team, Cronos: The New Dawn is a time-travelling survival horror game where you extract essence from the victims of a mysterious apocalypse. A developer diary for the game aired during this year's Spring Showcase, providing an overview of the game's narrative. It's coming to PC and consoles in 2025.
Painkiller
Painkiller is back! Saber Interactive and 3D Realms are developing a brand-new game based on the legendary 2004 purgatorial shooter. It’s coming to PC and consoles in Fall 2025.
