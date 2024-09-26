From EVE Galaxy Conquest news to Warframe Mobile updates, here's everything shown in the Mobile Gaming Show

The Mobile Gaming Show might be over, but that doesn't mean there isn't still time to get caught up with everything that was shown. Below you'll find a recap of the showcase, which was hosted by the ever-excellent Ben Starr of Final Fantasy 16 far, along with links to find more information on all of the games featured.

The Mobile Gaming Show, presented by Future Games Show, was a fun look at what's best and what's next in mobile gaming. Our perception of gaming on the go continues to evolve, and this 30 minute showcase is a fantastic reflection of that. Anyway, keep scrolling to find everything announced in the Mobile Gaming Show.

The Mobile Gaming Show may be over, but we are continuing to explore the world of gaming on the go here at GameRadar+ through our Mobile Gaming Week.

EVE Galaxy Conquest

(Image credit: CCP)

Developer CCP Games showcased a gorgeous cinematic trailer confirming that EVE Galaxy Conquest is set to release for Android and iOS devices on October 29, 2024. This brand new free-to-play strategy game is set to take the player-driver action that made Eve Online so legendary and shift it onto mobile devices, ensuring that you're never never too far from connecting with New Eden. Pre-registration is open now, so get in early and earn some rewards.

Warframe mobile

(Image credit: Digital Extremes)

Warframe has gone from strength-to-strength since its launch in 2013, with the beloved MMO finally landing on iOS earlier this year. Digital Extremes joined the Mobile Gaming Show to share an updated look at the game in action, showcasing the parity the studio is striving for between platforms – key, given that there's full crossplay and cross-save support here. The studio also announced that Warframe 1999 will land for Warframe mobile as a free update this winter, a new campaign questline which will star MGS host Ben Starr!

Age of Empires Mobile

(Image credit: Level Infinite)

Viewers of the Mobile Gaming Show were treated to a brand new look at Age of Empires Mobile. Developer TiMi Studio Group was on-hand to provide some additional context for this ambitious undertaking, with senior game designer Peter Hu promising that the "building, gathering, expanding, and battling" elements that helped make the series so iconic will be kept intact for this pocket-sized tactical venture. The game is set to launch on October 17 on Android and iOS, and pre-registration is now open.

Songs of Conquest

(Image credit: Coffee Stain Publishing)

Following its successful launch on PC and console, Songs of Conquest is coming to mobile in early 2025. Developers from Lavapotion were on hand to share a new look at the turn-based strategy experience on the platform – which, if you are yet to sample it, is heavily inspired by '90s classics like Heroes of Might and Magic 3. Everything we're seeing of the conversion is exceptionally promising and we're keen to see more of it, it looks a perfect fit for smaller pick-up-and-play sessions.

Hello Kitty Island Adventure

(Image credit: Sunblink)

Following its launch onto Apple Arcade in 2023, this delightful cozy adventure has been absolutely swallowing spare time for the staff here at GamesRadar+. Well, there's no chance of us walking away from Hello Kitty Island Adventure anytime soon, with its appearance in the Mobile Gaming Show acting as a dangerous reminder that the newly released 2.0 update adds new events, characters, and a City Town region.

Monument Valley

(Image credit: Netflix)

When UsTwo launched Monument Valley in 2014, the studio established itself as one of the most important developers working in the mobile space. From Assemble with Care to Alba: A Wildlife Adventure and beyond, UsTwo has constantly pushed boundaries. The team is hard at work on Monument Valley 3 right now, which is set to land later this year, and joined the Mobile Gaming Show to talk through the philosophy which guides its approach to making absorbing, imaginative mobile experiences.

Dunk City Dynasty

(Image credit: NetEase Games)

An exceptionally energetic trailer for Dunk City Dynasty hit the Mobile Gaming Show, a fresh look at the first streetball Mobile game officially licensed by the NBPA. It's free-to-play, offering up 3v3 streetball where you can take control of some of the most famous faces from basketball. This new offering from NetEase Games is hitting iOS and Android devices in 2025, and you can pre-register now to ensure you don't miss a beat.

Dungeon Clawler

(Image credit: Stray Fawn Studio)

Dungeon Clawler had one of the most chaotic trailers in the Mobile Gaming Show and you love to see. Offering up a hybrid of roguelike systems, claw machine action, and in-depth deckbuilding, Dungeon Clawler is now on its way for mobile. While developer Stray Fawn is yet to announce a release date, you can head over to dungeonclawler.com/mobile to sign up for a beta to try it for yourself.

Gordian Quest

(Image credit: Mixed Realms)

A roguelite, party-based, deck-building RPG? Gordian Quest is saying all the right things as this Ultima-inspired experience finally makes its way to mobile devices. Following a successful PC release in 2022. The Mobile Gaming Show was graced with a new trailer, promising that the title will launch on iOS and Android this winter.

Blasphemous

(Image credit: The Game Kitchen)

When Blasphemous landed in 2019, the metroidvania was an indie hit – with players falling in love with its atmospheric style and challenging combat. Five years later, developer The Game Kitchen has answered our prayers with news that the game is coming to mobile devices! With support for touch-controls of a gamepad and the inclusion of all DLCs from day one, Blasphemous is sure to be one of those mobile games that decimates your spare time. It's coming to iOS and Android soon, and you can pre-order it now.

Cassette Beasts

(Image credit: Raw Fury)

Cassette Beasts was one of Gamesradar's favorite indie games of last year. It's an exceptionally fun adventure where you collect these rad little monsters and send them out into turn-based battles in a lushly presented open world. If there was any complaint, it's that you had to put the controller down eventually. Well, Bytten Studio has announced that Cassette Beasts is coming soon to iOS and Android, so that problem is about to be solved!