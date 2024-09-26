Gordian Quest debuts new gameplay trailer for its mobile port, and it's like a greatest hits of indie gaming

Gordian Quest has debuted a new trailer at the Mobile Gaming Show, revealing that after two years on Steam, the fantasy-RPG will be popping up and playable on your mobile devices later this year. And for those of you who aren't familiar with it, Gordian Quest presents itself an awesome hybrid of just about every indie game hit of the last couple of decades.

I can't understate that element enough: Gordian Quest is clearly out to play all the classics and mix them together into something fresh. There's a deck-building system that looks inspired by the one from Slay the Spire, a hand-drawn artstyle that looks somewhere between Hades and The Banner Saga, tile and grid elements that evoke Darkest Dungeon and Pit People – oh, and a roguelike system, of course. Meanwhile, the game also mentions older staples of the industry like Ultima and D&D – a true smorgasbord of gaming across the ages then, and well worth checking out if any of those reference points speak to you.

Especially as the mix seems to have resonated! Gordian Quest has a pretty solid 84 on Metacritic and a Very Positive score on Steam, so those who play games on their cells more than anything else will be getting a respectable name in recent roguelikes appearing on their mobiles soon. If you're among them, keep an eye an eye out.

Gordian Quest is slated to appear on iOS and Android in Winter 2024.