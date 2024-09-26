Fans rejoice as brutal hack'n slash platformer Blasphemous is finally coming to iOS and Android

It has now been a little over five years since Blasphemous first launched, and during that time fans have been crying out for a mobile version to be released, with their many pleas appearing during the new trailer shown at the Future Mobile Gaming Show. Those prayers have finally been answered, with The Game Kitchen confirming that they are bringing Blasphemous to iOS and Android.

For the uninitiated, Blasphemous follows the journey of The Penitent One, the lone survivor of their massacred brotherhood, who is trapped in the land of Cvstodia by a mysterious curse. Locked in an endless loop of death and resurrection, you must hack'n slash your way through this brutal action platformer in order to break the cycle and escape your twisted fate.

As you navigate a world steeped in lore with a distinctive style inspired by religious art, you'll need to overcome deadly traps and defeat terrifying enemies, wielding your sacred sword to dish out combos, special moves, and dismember your foes with gory executions.

This isn't a basic mobile port, however, as Blasphemous will be arriving with the full suite of DLCs to provide a complete package, including 'The Stir of Dawn', 'Strife & Ruin', and 'Wounds of Eventide'. In addition to a redesigned interface that has been optimized for touch controls on mobile, you'll also be able to connect a gamepad and get the exact same experience as on PC and consoles.

Blasphemous will launch on iOS and Android at a later date, but you can pre-order on the App Store or pre-register via the Google Play Store right now to stay up to date with the latest release information.