Cassette Beasts is coming to mobile soon, so you can collect and mash up monsters on the go

Cassette Beasts, the hit retro-styled RPG centered around capturing monsters by recording them onto tapes, is coming to mobile next month. As seen in the latest trailer shown during the Mobile Gaming Show, it will be available on iOS and Android in the near future.

Built on the mantra of "Adventure. Battle. Transform.", Cassette Beasts sends players off to explore the remote island of New Wirral, where the residents of Harbourtown are being plagued by the ever-present peril of nearby monsters. To help the locals deal with the threat of attack, you need to record these creatures onto cassette tapes and then play them back to assume their form, so you can use their abilities in battle.

It's during these battles that the "Transform" element really comes into its own, as you can fuse together any two monster forms to create unique fusion creatures, combining both the appearance and abilities of their component parts to produce a stronger fighter. Pick the best mixes to exploit your enemies' weaknesses, and you can destroy them in combat.

The monsters you record will also influence your journey, as some of their abilities can be used while in human form to reach new areas or complete puzzles. Capture the essence of the right creatures, and you'll soon be flying, climbing, and swimming around New Wirral in search of a fresh adventure.

Cassette Beasts will be released for iOS and Android soon, and you can pre-order it for free on iPhone via the App Store to play before you buy when it becomes available.