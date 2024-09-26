After earning rave comparisons to Heroes of Might and Magic on Steam, 4X tactical gem Songs of Conquest is coming to mobile in 2025

Songs of Conquest, a 4X tactical game that left Early Access to rave Steam reviews earlier in the year, is coming to mobile early in 2025. The port was announced at the Mobile Gaming Show, where developer Lavapotion made an appearance to reveal what's next for its old-school strategy.

For anyone who isn't already familiar with developer Lavapotion's foray into fantasy, Songs of Conquest is a strategy game that mixes turn-based combat and broader kingdom management elements. While the game spent some time in Early Access, version 1.0 launched to a warm reception earlier in the year. In particular, fans have been quick to point out that Songs of Conquest scratches a similar itch as Heroes of Might and Magic – which is very high praise indeed, given the latter's cult status in the strategy world.

That being said, Anders Edgar, community manager at Lavapotion, points out that Songs of Conquest is entirely its own beast. Namely, expect a "new take" on town-building, which works on a more tactical level. "It's all about restrictions and making choices, because you can't have all your buildings in the town, you have to [make] decisions," they explain. "We have small construction sites, or medium ones, where you can decide which building you're getting – or if you're getting the same building several times. You can really [get] niche and choose your tactic, and vary it from game to game."

The mobile version will launch with two game modes – a single-player campaign, and broader Conquest mode. Conquest will feature a range of preset maps and "challenge" scenarios, says art director Christian Knutsson, on top of randomly-generated levels. Knutsson, who's worked on the game for five years, is excited to "spread the game to even more people" – but notes that fans should expect to run this on "mid to high-tier phones," as despite Songs of Conquest's old-school veneer, its pixel art and 3D world is more advanced than you might think.

Knutsson added that Lavapotion is aiming to bring Songs of Conquest to mobile in "early 2025," though an exact release date is yet to be confirmed.