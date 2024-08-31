Dragon Age: The Veilguard has Baldur's Gate 3-style nudity toggles and customizable underwear

Dragon Age: The Veilguard developers have answered the most urgently thirsty questions about the RPG fourquel, confirming that there will be a Baldur's gate 3-style toggle to turn nudity on and off during the game's more frisky scenes.

"There is a toggle for on/off nudity," game director Corinne Busche said in a recent Discord Q&A. "That is one of the settings we have - and we'll be going deeper into settings and accessibility as we get a little bit closer to launch."

Busche elaborates that the character creator will also let players customize Rook's underwear, or underclothes, to decide "whether that exposes your chest or your breasts." Dragon Age: The Veilguard's default option is to have nudity turned on, though, "but at any point, you can toggle the setting to be non-nudity and it will overwrite your undergarments."

Since Baldur's Gate 3 set players loose to seduce vampires, bears, and any other manner of vaguely sexy fantasy denizens, there's definitely been an uptick in interest over how romantic RPGs are now - to the point where Busche previously teased nudity in The Veilguard like it was a sparkly feature.

While we know that topless nudity is definitely a thing in this version of Thedas, confirming whether "bottom nudity" was also featured apparently veered too closely into spoilery territory, as the studio said it wants fans to discover that for themselves when the time comes.

In less thirsty news, BioWare recently revealed all of Dragon Age: The Veilguard's different editions for when it finally comes out on October 31. The Collector's Edition is a whopping $150, includes tons of fun merch, but not the game itself. Meanwhile, the Deluxe Edition got the EA special with 23-exclusive cosmetics, pre-order armor, and three art book editions.

BioWare also explained what Dragon Age: The Veilguard’s companions do in combat, revealing all 5 abilities for the RPG’s 7 party members.