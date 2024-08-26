BioWare explains what Dragon Age: The Veilguard companions actually do in combat, revealing all 5 abilities for the RPG's 7 party members

As we inch ever closer to the long-awaited launch of Dragon Age: The Veilguard, BioWare has just released a few more details on the RPG's companions, including a full list of everyone's abilities and some info on what they all do in combat.

Each companion in The Veilguard has five abilities, but you can only select three of them to bring into combat at a time. Building your relationship with a given companion will increase your Relationship Level with them, and each level will get you a skill point that you can use to improve that companion's abilities. This info was all reported in a now sadly defunct Game Informer article, but you can still view an archived version thanks to the Wayback Machine.

Now BioWare has just updated the official Veilguard website with new companion profiles, each of which includes a brief bio, a full list of abilities, and a brief overview of that character's role in combat. Personally, it'll take a lot to keep me away from Taash, the Qunari dragon hunter, who both dual-wields axes and literally breathes fire. What better tool for a dragon hunter than that?

Harding Harding's skills with the bow are unmatched - her arrows can stagger enemies and shred armor. Seismic Shot Heavy Draw Shred Adrenaline Rush Soothing Potion

Davrin Fiercely loyal, Davrin brings his enemies down hard with a combination of mighty attacks, teaming with Assan to keep their companions out of danger. Battle Cry Death from Above Heroic Strike Assan Strike In War, Victory

Bellara Bellara manipulates the Fade and uses electricity and control magic to support her Companions and diminish the powers of their foes. Fade Bolts Enfeebling Shot Replenish Time Slow Galvanized Tear

Taash Blunt and straightforward, Taash is a mighty warrior, who wields dual-axes and breathes out flames, igniting enemies with draconic fury. Fire Breath Dragon's Roar Dragonfire Strike Spitfire Fortune's Favor

Lucanis Lucanis stylishly deals necrotic damage in battle with his dual-daggers, whilst supporting his companions with potions and buffs. Eviscerate Abominate Soothing Potion Debilitate Adrenaline Rush

Emmrich Emmrich summons forth spirits of the dead to both entangle and hinder his enemies and heal his companions. Final Rites Replenish Entangling Spirits The Bell Tolls Time Slow

Neve Neve uses her talents as an ice mage to freeze and slow enemies, stopping them in their tracks. Icebreaker Blizzard Glacial Pace Time Slow Replenish



BioWare noted that August 26 would be the kickoff of Companion Week for The Veilguard back when it revealed the promotional roadmap earlier in August. The week is just getting started, so it's safe to expect some more info drops on the game's companions in the days to come.

BioWare says it spent 200,000 hours testing Dragon Age: The Veilguard - and that's just for the RPG's PC version.