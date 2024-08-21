BioWare says it spent 200,000 hours testing Dragon Age: The Veilguard - and that's just for the RPG's PC version

BioWare has spent over 200,000 hours testing Dragon Age: The Veilguard - and that's just on PC.

In a new blog post focused on PC features, BioWare noted that "the Dragon Age franchise started out on PC, and we wanted to make sure PC is a great place to play" Dragon Age: The Veilguard. To that end, the company says that during testing, "PCs made up 40% of our platform testing effort, with over 200,000 hours of performance and compatibility testing." For those of you keeping score at home, that amounts to about 22 years' worth of cumulative testing.

Extrapolating out from that 40%, it looks like across console, my quick math suggests that BioWare's put a total of 500,000 total hours once you factor in all of Dragon Age: The Veilguard's launch platforms. But we're talking PC-specifics here, so let's dive in.

Dragon Age: The Veilguard will offer native support for PS5 DualSense controllers, as well as Xbox controllers and keyboard and mouse - on that last point, 10,000 were dedicated to KBM user research testing to really nail down both controls and UI. You'll also get custom, class-specific keybinds if you're really min-maxxing across multiple playthroughs.

The other bit of good news (at least, for me, the owner of a huge screen) is full Ultrawide support, which extends to cutscenes thanks to the ability to disable those 'cinematic black bars'. BioWare says that "no matter what size monitor you're rocking," you'll be able to adjust your FOV to match up.

The blog wraps up with ray tracing support, real-time graphics changes, and various forms of upscaling support. There'll be more to share in the future, but it certainly seems as though PC will be a pretty good place to enjoy The Veilguard. Given how impressive BioWare says it's set to look from the beginning - this new game's opening is set to blow Inquisition's finale out of the water - that's some very good news.

Less good news is the fact that Dragon Age: The Veilguard collector's edition is $150 and it doesn't even come with the game.