Dragon Age: The Veilguard director teases nudity and romance: "This is a mature RPG"

Dragon Age: The Veilguard has been dubbed a "mature RPG" with regards to nudity by its game director.

Game Informer recently went hands-on with BioWare's new game, and discovered that in the character creation portion of The Veilguard, they could adjust the chest size of the female version of protagonist Rook. The outlet says that game director Corrine Busche "smiled" at the discovery, adding that the new Dragon Age game is a "mature RPG."

Topless nudity is all well and good, but Game Informer apparently inquired with BioWare as to whether there'd be "bottom nudity" in the RPG as well. The developer told the outlet that this is something it wants to let fans discover for themselves, which seems to point to the answer being a yes, considering BioWare isn't outright denying it.

Game Informer also speculates that there could be nudity in Dragon Age: The Veilguard's cutscenes, but again, this hasn't been explicitly confirmed by BioWare as of right now.

Speaking of character customization though, it was recently revealed that when creating your Rook in The Veilguard, you'll be able to see how late-game armor will eventually look on them, so you can deliberately design your protagonist around unique armor outfits. The RPG will also feature full armor transmog, so you don't have to leave low-level but cool-looking armor in the dust.

Dragon Age: The Veilguard launches later this year across PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X. Take a look at our very own Dragon Age: The Veilguard preview for what we made of BioWare's next adventure when we played it for ourselves.

