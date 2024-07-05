Dragon Age: The Veilguard has transmog for all the RPG's companions, and 'aspirational' armor so you can see what your Rook will look like in the "mid-to-late game"

Dragon Age: The Veilguard will feature full gear transmogrification and will also let you see what high-grade armor will eventually look like on your character when you're making them at the beginning of the RPG.

In an interview with Game Informer, The Veilguard game director Corinne Busche reveals that the new Dragon Age game will have a "robust" transmog system. The transmog system isn't just for our protagonist, Rook, as it extends to all supporting party members in BioWare's RPG.

In short, you can make Rook and your entire party look as cool as you want in any armor without having to worry about sacrificing statistics for your lewks. You could make your entire Veilguard party look like Thedas nobility while saving the world or like a band of rogue scavengers.

Busche also reveals that while creating your Rook at the beginning of The Veilguard, you can view "mid-to-late game" armor items and see how they're eventually going to look on your protagonist. This is a cool feature and should let you plan ahead for how your Rook will look in late-game cutscenes, for example.

Additionally, it's also worth noting that Busche explains the majority of gear is exclusive to classes and characters. So a Warrior won't be able to equip gear for a Mage, for example, and Rook won't be able to kit themselves out in some gear for Veilguard companions like Bellara Lutara or Harding.

At long last, the next Dragon Age game launches later this year across PC and current-gen consoles. For our impressions after an hour with BioWare's new RPG, check out our full Dragon Age: The Veilguard preview for more.

