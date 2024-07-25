Diablo 4 lead turns up at Whoopi Goldberg's weed event to bury the hatchet and present her with a 'Key to Hell,' 1 year after pissing her off because you can't play the action RPG on Mac

Diablo superfan and American actor Whoopi Goldberg has seemingly made up with Blizzard Entertainment once and for all at an event celebrating her cannabis brand, a year after being 'pissed off' that she couldn't play Diablo 4 on her Mac.

Last year, shortly after Diablo 4's release, Goldberg took to Instagram with a video directly aimed at Blizzard , in which she said: "This is Whoopi. You know how much I love Diablo. I would like y'all to let those of us who use our Apples to play." She'd already paid for the action RPG and was "all excited for it," but the lack of Mac compatibility "really pissed me off." Unfortunately for Goldberg, as well as all the other Mac users out there, Diablo 4 still isn't available on Mac. Blizzard already gave the actor a refund ( thanks, Entertainment Weekly ), which she thanked the developer for, but added, "I really wish you'd been able to make it accessible for Apple," even if she understands it's out of the company's hands.

Anyway, a year on, it seems that Goldberg and Blizzard are definitely friends again, as Entertainment Weekly reports that Diablo general manager Rod Fergusson recently attended her 'A Night With Whoopi' event, held to celebrate her cannabis brand, Emma & Clyde. At the event, he and some seriously impressive Inarius and Lilith cosplayers even presented her with the ultimate gift – a Key to Hell. While it's hard to actually make this out in pictures from the event, it seems pretty likely that this could be one of the official replica keys that Blizzard released last year – no doubt a very cool trinket for any fan of the action RPG series.

Will this be enough to make up for the lack of a Mac release for Diablo 4? Well, only Goldberg can tell us that, but she certainly looks thrilled when posing with the cosplayers in one of the images from the event. In another shot, she appears to be completely locked in when playing the action RPG on a PC. Clearly, the world wouldn't be ready for her skills if that Mac release ever comes.

