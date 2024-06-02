My Baldur's Gate 3 party would hate this Destiny 2 D&D crossover and its mind flayer propaganda

The Stranger Things and Baldur's Gate 3 double whammy has catapulted Dungeons and Dragons back into the mainstream, bearing gaming fruit in the form of crossovers with Minecraft, Dead by Daylight, and soon, a sick cosmetic set in Destiny 2.

Earlier this week, developer Bungie announced a collaboration with rights holder Wizards of the Coast to let Guardians "use their bardic inspiration on fashion rolls with all-new in-game cosmetics." Titans will get to enjoy the regal Draconic set, Hunters have the sweet Spectral Displacer set, and Warlocks can grab the ominous Flayer's Dominion set if they want to risk a tadpole swimming into their noggin. Not a cosmetic my Baldur's Gate 3 party would approve of.

An Adventurer's Pack Bundle also includes a Queen of Dragons ship, the Owlbear Chariot Sparrow, and the Eye Tyrant Ghost shell - and, elsewhere, the Bigby’s Fist finisher and the Natural 20 emote, "which will be randomly rolled each time it’s used, as the fates designed," will also be available.

All of the above can be bought in-game at the Eververse store after June 4, alongside the Destiny 2: The Final Shape expansion, which is concluding a 10-year saga for the shooter.

Guardians looking to take down the Witness might want to start preparing by, firstly, clearing a lot of space in your storage (up to 300GB on Steam), and secondly, avoiding The Final Shape spoilers that accidentally leaked via PS5's streaming service.

