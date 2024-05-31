RIP your backlog: Destiny 2's The Final Shape needs 300GB of free space on Steam

Destiny 2's The Final Shape expansion will need a whopping 300GB to install on Steam.

This Week at Bungie, published yesterday on May 30, revealed the storage requirements for The Final Shape across all platforms. Slightly unbelievably, the developer revealed that, for Destiny 2 players on Steam to install the new expansion, they'll need 299.70GB of free hard drive space.

However, there's a slight catch with that huge number. 299.70GB isn't just the storage requirement for the new expansion itself - it's also including the whole Destiny 2 game, installed with the latest version of the game, so it's the whole base game plus the new expansion.

So yes, although 300GB is a hell of a lot room to reserve on your PC for anything, it's accounting for Destiny 2 and The Final Shape, not just one or the other. Regardless, that's a pretty huge caveat for Steam players considering whether or not they want to put down the cash for Destiny 2's new expansion.

The only other version of Destiny 2's The Final Shape that comes close to this file size is the Epic Games Store version weighing in at 279.66GB. This is a far cry from the biggest file size for Destiny 2 and The Final Shape on any console, with the Xbox Series X/S being the biggest version at 165.82GB.

Elsewhere, Bungie confirmed Destiny 2: The Final Shape had accidentally been pushed live via PlayStation's streaming service, and warned against story spoilers being shared online. Thankfully, it seems like story spoilers aren't doing the rounds at the moment, as players were cut off during the initial campaign mission, but new gear like Raid armor and weapons are out there.

Destiny 2: The Final Shape launches on June 4.

