There's an official new Cyberpunk 2077 game, but the bad news is that it's housed in a 9-foot, 1,500lb arcade machine

Cyberpunk 2077: Turf Wars has CDPR's official seal of approval

Cyberpunk Turf Wars
(Image credit: LAI Games)

Cyberpunk 2077 has a new official spin-off, and the only catch is that it comes in a nine-foot, 1,500lb shell, so it probably won't fit on your SSD.

Cyberpunk 2077: Turf Wars was unveiled last week, but was fully revealed this week at the Amusement Expo. Created by LAI Games in partnership with CD Projekt Red, it's a massive arcade-style light gun game that somehow combines video visuals with physical targets. There's some impressive heft to those weapons, as well, which is sure to bring some realism to the Story Mode that Turf Wars comes with.

If you're not all about Cyberpunk canon, you can rest easy in that Turf Wars also offers Versus and Sniper modes if you fancy some more precision shooting. I don't think Keanu Reeves is attached to this particular version though.

While Turf Wars does look impressive, it's not likely to be a great pickup for the casual player, or anyone for whom space is at a premium. With a five square metre footprint, a height of almost nine feet, and a total weight of almost 1,500lbs, this is no dinky little pinball machine (unlike the new Portal game that will set you back a cool $12,500). There's no price attached to Turf Wars as its release date hasn't been confirmed yet, but suffice to say this isn't going to fit in most houses, let alone individual collections.

Regardless, Paweł Sasko, director on the upcoming Cyberpunk 2077 sequel, has offered up his seal of approval, saying that he "had an awesome time supporting" the team at LAI Games, and encouraging players to head to their local arcade spots once it releases.

How many more of the best RPG games should get a hulking arcade spin-off?

