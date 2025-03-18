A new Portal game with Glados' original voice actor is on its way, but the catch is that it's a pinball machine that costs $12,500

Another finger curls on the monkey's paw

a spherical robot on a pinball machine
A new Portal pinball game has just been announced, and it has the original Glados voice actor in it. It's pretty pricey though, so I wouldn't buy it for your own home unless you've got a lot of extra cash lying around.

In the 14 years since Portal 2 launched we've had several spin-offs, from VR game The Lab to simulators like Bridge Constructor Portal. Now, as spotted by PC Gamer, there's a new pinball game being sold on the P3 machine. It costs $3,900 - $5,500 for just the software, but if you wanted to buy the machine too then the price can go as high as $12,500.

As you can probably tell by that price tag, this is clearly meant for arcades, bars, and rich people, not the average gamer. It comes with a digital display board under the ball and plenty of minigames to complete, like crossing light bridges and hitting turrets. It's also got portals that transport your ball around the machine and physical companion cubes that move around as you play.

You start off in the Hub and have to work your way into test chambers by completing specific objectives given to you by a new robot to meet, Reggie, the Teambuilding Personality Core voiced by Marc Silk. Once you beat a chamber, you'll be able to fight Glados. Ellen McLain returns to give us an amazing performance as the malicious AI. She's returned to the role before, for games like Lego Dimensions and even had a cameo in Cyberpunk 2077, so it's nice to have her back for this too.

To see all the game's features, check the description on the Multimorphic website, right here.

In the meantime, have a look at all the upcoming video game release dates so you know what to look forward to this year.

