A new Portal game with Glados' original voice actor is on its way, but the catch is that it's a pinball machine that costs $12,500
Another finger curls on the monkey's paw
A new Portal pinball game has just been announced, and it has the original Glados voice actor in it. It's pretty pricey though, so I wouldn't buy it for your own home unless you've got a lot of extra cash lying around.
In the 14 years since Portal 2 launched we've had several spin-offs, from VR game The Lab to simulators like Bridge Constructor Portal. Now, as spotted by PC Gamer, there's a new pinball game being sold on the P3 machine. It costs $3,900 - $5,500 for just the software, but if you wanted to buy the machine too then the price can go as high as $12,500.
As you can probably tell by that price tag, this is clearly meant for arcades, bars, and rich people, not the average gamer. It comes with a digital display board under the ball and plenty of minigames to complete, like crossing light bridges and hitting turrets. It's also got portals that transport your ball around the machine and physical companion cubes that move around as you play.
- Rare Blade Runner board game prototype is being auctioned for over $500 but there’s a far cheaper way to bring the neo-noir classic to your tabletop
- As Deltarune Chapter 3 and 4 seem closer than ever, Toby Fox's unforgettable RPG Undertale is just $1 in the Steam Spring Sale 2025 and everyone should play it
You start off in the Hub and have to work your way into test chambers by completing specific objectives given to you by a new robot to meet, Reggie, the Teambuilding Personality Core voiced by Marc Silk. Once you beat a chamber, you'll be able to fight Glados. Ellen McLain returns to give us an amazing performance as the malicious AI. She's returned to the role before, for games like Lego Dimensions and even had a cameo in Cyberpunk 2077, so it's nice to have her back for this too.
To see all the game's features, check the description on the Multimorphic website, right here.
In the meantime, have a look at all the upcoming video game release dates so you know what to look forward to this year.
Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
I'm Issy, a freelancer who you'll now occasionally see over here covering news on GamesRadar. I've always had a passion for playing games, but I learned how to write about them while doing my Film and TV degrees at the University of Warwick and contributing to the student paper, The Boar. After university I worked at TheGamer before heading up the news section at Dot Esports. Now you'll find me freelancing for Rolling Stone, NME, Inverse, and many more places. I love all things horror, narrative-driven, and indie, and I mainly play on my PS5. I'm currently clearing my backlog and loving Dishonored 2.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Helldivers 2 update makes the shooter a "little bit harder, but hopefully in a fun way" as Automatons get smarter and weapons get buffed to help deal with them
Everything in the Helldivers 2 Borderline Justice Warbond