From NG+ to full-body cyberware, here are 5 realistic Cyberpunk 2077 requests I'd love to see in the next update (if we get one)

The Cyberpunk 2077 update 2.3 has landed, and as grateful as I am to CD Projekt Red and Virtuos for these offerings, I had my heart set on something a little different. I admit that I'm no car enthusiast, even in Night City. I'd rather zip past traffic on Jackie's bike than wait at a red light in Corpo Plaza any day, so the promise of new vehicles doesn't immediately grab me.

That said, this new content wishlist isn't based on that bias as much as how I don't think vehicles are what's missing from the RPG in 2025. There are some things the Cyberpunk community has been clamoring for that I wholeheartedly agree would make excellent additions to the overall experience. I also have a few realistic ideas of my own – no, not a brand new DLC, but immersive tweaks that match the size and scope of the most recent updates we've seen from Virtuos Studios. So, if we're lucky enough to see an update 2.4, here are five things I'd love to see in Cyberpunk someday (in no particular order).

1. New Game +

Ah yes, that old chestnut. NG+ is perhaps one of the most requested Cyberpunk 2077 additions ever, and I've not seen a single CDPR livestream without it being mentioned every few seconds in the viewer chatbox. In all honesty, I'm not sure how it hasn't happened yet. You already get something close to NG+ after completing one of the many Cyberpunk 2077 endings and get teleported back to the moment before you entered Embers to meet with Hanako, only now, V has access to new weapons and other items unlocked through the ending you just completed.

I get how it might make little sense to let players have access to their full whack of suped-up cyberware in a proper NG+ – introductory side jobs and The Heist would be a real snooze if you're that overpowered – but I can see some sort of partial New Game + functionality where you start the game after Jackie's death, once the rest of the map opens up to you.

Much as I love inviting my Cyberpunk 2077 romances over for a dance party for two, how awesome would it be if V got a little more adventurous? I see expanded Cyberpunk dates working similarly to the current ones added in update 2.1, zoned encounters in specific areas, with a few things to do to spend time with one another.

It would add so much texture to the immersive sim aspects of the game, not to mention the roleplaying ones as V cherishes their last few weeks. Imagine getting a text from Panam asking to hang out and being able to treat her to a fancy dinner instead of a lukewarm shower, or going on a drive with Kerry to some far-flung corner of the map to jam together beneath the stars? No, not like that. Unless…

3. Full-body cosmetic cyberware

Update 2.2 brought us loads more facial cyberware cosmetics, but what about the rest of V's chromed-up bod? By the time most of us reach the mid to late game missions, V is shaping up to be more machine than man, and I, for one, would love to look the part.

This is another wishlist item that the Cyberpunk community has been openly pleading for since... well, ever. I had hopes that update 2.3 might make this wish come true, since it goes hand in hand with the previous patch, but it looks like I'll be hanging on a little longer before I can design a V that would make a scav's mouth water.

4. More real estate

Sure, V can buy up half of Night City and get themselves kitted out with a sweet apartment in key districts. But what if Cyberpunk 2077 saw real estate in a brand new light – specifically, the money-making kind? I can see V rocking a stable side hustle as a wannabe property tycoon, buying up businesses across town and earning a pretty penny out of rent and profit margins.

From scopdog stands to Dickie Twisters, it would be fun to see how far V could take their land baron dreams, and if businesses don't pay up… well, that's where being a merc would come in handy. This might be a bit of a bigger ask than others on this list, as far as how many related systems might need reworks to implement it, but there's no harm in speaking it into existence for now.

5. Mod support

If all else fails and my hopes and dreams are dashed, I hope CDPR at least gives Cyberpunk 2077 full mod support to compensate. It's a metaphorical passing of the baton, a show of trust between the developer and player base that has been overwhelmingly successful in other RPGs. Baldur's Gate 3 is a prime example of a case study, now that Larian's attention is being pulled elsewhere.

Cyberpunk 2077 is turning five this year, so I really wouldn't blame CDPR for leaving it alone completely to focus on the sequel (is it really called Cyberpunk 2?) and The Witcher 4. However, it would be a nice touch to wrap things up by officially supporting mods and facilitating player creativity, allowing us to tailor our game for years after CDPR moves on.

