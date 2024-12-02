Cyber Monday is almost over, but don't miss out on this deal for one of the year's best horror games

Cyber Monday is almost over, but there are still a few pretty good video game deals - so why not jump on them before the day ends? These savings might not last throughout the end of the week, so we recommend getting them while they're hot. If you have a PS5 and like to be scared, there's one horror game remake that's 50% off right now.

Alone in the Dark is a reimagining of the 1992 video game of the same name, marking the seventh overall installment in the franchise, it's currently down to just $29.99 at Best Buy (was $59.99). It's the same premise as the original of course, but with improved graphics, no fixed camera angles, and two protagonists voiced by none other than Jodie Comer and David Harbour.

In the game, Emily Hartwood (Comer) and private investigator Edward Carnby (Harbour) travel to an asylum known as Derceto Manor, in order to investigate the disappearance of Emily's uncle Jeremy (Paul Mercier). They stumble upon much more than just some patients however: the manor is overrun with Lovecraftian monsters, creepy conspiracies, and this scary dude known as The Dark Man (think that Benadryl Hat Man meme, but worse).

Since PS5 games tend to be on the pricier side, a 50% off discount is no laughing matter. The game usually retails for $59.99, but is now just $24.99 over at Best Buy. This is a great price, and we recommend grabbing it before inventory runs out.

Alone in the Dark - PlayStation 5 | $59.99 $29.99 at Best Buy

Save $30 - A 50% off discount for a PS5 game is pretty darn good, if you ask me. If you loved 1992's Alone in the Dark and have always wondered what the game would look like with modern-day graphics and a voice cast featuring some of your favorite Hollywood stars...this is the game for you. Play as David Harbour or Jodie Comer, solve a mystery, and kick some monster butt. Buy it if: ✅ You like being scared in broad daylight

✅ You loved the original 1992 game

✅ You like the style of the newer Resident Evil games Don't buy it if: ❌ You don't have a PS5 ❌ You prefer the fixed camera angles of the original Price Check: Amazon

Should you buy Alone in the Dark?

(Image credit: THQ Nordic)

Honest answer? Yes. The 2024 Alone in the Dark is a great improvement on the 1992 game, with vibrant graphics, scarier monsters, an eerie score, and overall much easier gameplay (in my opinion, anyway) even when you switch over to Nightmare mode. This deal is far too good to last beyond Cyber Monday and into the new year, so I recommend getting it now before the price goes back up!

