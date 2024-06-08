With 20-player jailbreaks, the new game from the viral creator of Choo-Choo Charles might be the next Lethal Company-sized multiplayer hit

From the creator of viral horror game Choo-Choo Charles comes CuffBust, a game that invites you to bust those cuffs and escape prison with up to 20 other jellybean-colored koala bears - and it looks outrageous enough to become the next viral multiplayer hit, following in the footsteps of Lethal Company and Content Warning.

While endless ads were beamed straight into our eyeballs during last night's Summer Game Fest ONL, CuffBust came along to make us feel like we were just chilling with some mates. The first-person game's reveal trailer condenses what's presumably a regular round into a short and sweet two-minute escapade that you can enjoy below.

What's most exciting in the trailer is how thoroughly CuffBust commits to the entire bit. Our koala konvicts go from soap-stealing to rioting to map-studying and then finally escaping, really running through the whole gauntlet of prison escape-related activities. The careful planning and subsequent chaos that ensues when plans go awry is what made fellow multiplayer romp Lethal Company such good fun. Here's hoping CuffBust can replicate that joy.

CuffBust's Steam description sheds more light on what's possible. There are "destructible environments, proximity chat, a multitude of escape routes," including the ones featured in the trailer - vents, pipes hidden beneath toilets, and Shawshank tunnels you can dig through with a spoon. Mix in tools (soap bars, mines, dynamite) and intractable gadgets in the levels (security cameras, intercoms, phone lines), and there are "hundreds of unique escape plans" to experiment with. At least one of them has you running through sewers housing high koalas, so this is pretty easily a GOTY contender for 2025.

