Call of Duty: Black Ops 6's "texture streaming" requires "a continuous internet connection," even in the campaign

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 will require a constant internet connection, even when playing on your lonesome in the single-player campaign.

An Activision blog dedicated to the game's different editions reveals that the always-online requirement comes from "texture streaming" technology that's used throughout every game mode, including the campaign. Activision explains the texture streaming tech works to "deliver the highest quality visuals while also reducing the game's overall storage space on your hard drive."

"That means you'll need a continuous internet connection to play any game mode, including Campaign," Activision wrote. Not a great sign for game preservation

Other mainline Call of Duty games had no such requirement for the single-player campaigns, and it's worth noting that Black Ops 6 is the biggest CoD game ever at launch with over 300GB of space needed on Xbox Series X|S - despite streaming tech that's supposedly "reducing the game's overall storage space." Call of Duty is somewhat known for hefty patches which only add to that eye-watering storage requirement, too.

Activision does note that console-centric codders can play the campaign without being subscribed to either Game Pass Core on Xbox or PlayStation Plus, as long as they have a "continuous" online connection.

In other words, make sure you have tons of storage space and a stable internet connection if you're planning to jump into Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 when it debuts on October 25 - you're quite literally going to need both. During the Xbox Game Showcase, Microsoft also announced that Black Ops 6 would be launching simultaneously across PC, Xbox Series X|S, PS5, and Game Pass.

Black Ops 6 zombies is going back to basics with round-based play, dedicated operators, and self-contained maps as Treyarch set out “to create the best version of zombies.”