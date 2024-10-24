Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 isn't even out yet, but early players are already chasing rare camos and one streamer has claimed a gold weapon skin in just 1 hour

The Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 release time isn't here for everyone, but it is for those on Xbox willing to use the good ol' New Zealand trick to play the shooter early – and those people aren't wasting time getting on the camo grind.

One of those is camo enthusiast Reidboyy, who took just one hour to get Call of Duty: Black Ops 6's multiplayer-focused gold skin for the XM4 assault rifle. To accomplish the feat, Reidboyy had to unlock all the military and special camos on offer for the weapon before completing an applicable camo challenge, which essentially amounts to many headshots.

FIRST PERSON IN THE WORLD TO HAVE GOLD CAMO IN #BlackOps6 GOLD XM4 ✅ pic.twitter.com/WWJVkvmLV4October 24, 2024

While the gold skin is a cool milestone, work is still to be done. The gold camo is only the first multiplayer mastery cameo tier, so next up is getting the diamond, Dark Spine, and, eventually, the Dark Matter skin. Doing that essentially means getting every multiplayer weapon skin on offer and doing the subsequent challenges.

Still, Reidboyy seems up for it. His current aim is to get all the Dark Matter skins multiplayer can offer before the end of the weekend. Good thing he got a bit of a head start, then.

We reckon he's up to the task, too. Last year, he bagged 14,000 kills in a Nicki Minaj skin over a 76-hour grind to be the first to unlock Modern Warfare 3's most elusive camo. It didn't stop there, either, as he snagged the coveted Borealis and Interstellar camos after a 195-hour Call of Duty grind involving multiple 48-hour streams – serious business.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 devs confirm the FPS is launching without the controversial Riot Shield, which should make the weapon camo grind a bit easier.