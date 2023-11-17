Modern Warfare 3 player finally gets coveted Borealis and Interstellar camos after a 195-hour Call of Duty grind with multiple 48-hour streams

Unsatisfied with getting 14,000 kills as Nikki Minaj over a 76-hour grind to bag the alleged world-first Interstellar weapon camo, Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 streamer Reidboyy upped the ante to 195 sweaty hours to dual-wield the elusive Borealis camo.

ModernWarzone flagged the streamer's achievement on Twitter earlier today, and you can watch the big moment for yourself in this Twitch VOD (around 45:04:00), which preserves Reidboyy's fourth 48-hour stream since the shooter's launch. I'm not 100% sure whether ModernWarzone's claim that the streamer didn't shower during the entire grind is true, but it is clear that Reidboyy only took a few short breaks to give his COD-addled brain a few ounces of sleep, frequently consulting a camo grind master spreadsheet during other minimal downtime.

FIRST TO HAVE BOTH INTERSTELLAR AND BOREALIS UNLOCKED???? pic.twitter.com/cgQ0BGRQaYNovember 17, 2023 See more

For the CoD initiates out there, Interstellar is essentially the be-all, end-all camo for multiplayer achievements, while Borealis is the pinnacle of Zombies camos. To get them, you have to max out every single weapon in the game, excluding weapons carried over from Modern Warfare 2. That's 'just' base weapons, of course, meaning weapons released in the future won't add to this already daunting camo grind.

Interstellar requires unlocking Priceless on all weapons, while Borealis requires Serpentine on all weapons. It's essentially a Zombies mode daisy-chain of camo unlocks: Golden Enigma, then Zircon, then Serpentine, and finally total game-wide weapon mastery for Borealis. (Here are some more detailed tips for how to unlock the Interstellar Camo in Modern Warfare 3 for yourself.)

In his climactic Zombies match, Reidboyy lands 1,691 Zombies kills to rack up a mountain of XP and polish off the unlocks. Naturally, he immediately rushes to the gun range to appreciate Borealis in all its glory. The camo gives weapons a fittingly starry, neon look, which Reidboyy reckons "looks better in-game" compared to its preview texture, and "might be better than Interstellar."

Astonishingly, Reidboyy isn't done. He's still live at the time of writing, albeit with another sleep break with background footage, and his next goal is "the race to be the first person in the whole wide world to have every single master camo in both multiplayer and Zombies." Godspeed, gamer, and please drink some water, get more than four hours of sleep, and take two showers for good measure.