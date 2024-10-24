Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 release time – the countdown to the new CoD game is on

With less than 24 hours to the Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 release time, the countdown is now well and truly on. Not only does that mean we'll have a new entry in the FPS series to play, but I imagine a few of us will be taking a trip to New Zealand, too – more on that later.

This year's Call of Duty is shaping up to be slightly different regarding launch, so you'll want to take note of a few things. Mainly, there's no early access for the campaign, so you'll get everything Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 offers in one lovely drop.

Alongside the lack of early access, there are a few other things you'll want to consider. The Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 release time is detailed to the minute on Battle.net and Steam, though elsewhere, you'll have to settle for a time range. Read on as we spell all of that out.

(Image credit: Activision)

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 release time on Steam and Battle.net

9pm PT (October 24)

12am ET (October 25)

5am BST

6am CEST

Black Ops 6's PC launch times are fairly easy to follow, as they're the same time for everyone, which is fairly consistent with how Steam allows developers to release their games. While the timing works out better for some than others – sorry to those in the UK and Europe – everyone will jump on simultaneously.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 countdown on PC

As we're all getting the new Call of Duty game on PC at the same time, you can use the countdown above to get a good idea of how long you must wait.

(Image credit: Activision)

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 release time for PlayStation and Xbox

4am PT to 11pm PT on October 24

7am ET on October 24 to 2am ET on October 25

12pm BST on October 24 to 7am BST on October 25

1pm CEST on October 24 to 8am CEST on October 25

Activision explains on a Call of Duty blog that Black Ops 6 will be regionally rolled out on Xbox and PlayStation between the times listed above. If previous launches on the consoles are anything to go by, that likely means you'll be playing this one once it hits midnight in your area, though we'll need to wait and see. Regardless, I reckon we'll see plenty of Xbox users swapping over to the New Zealand store to see if they can get in early and really put that one to the test.

And there you have it; that's when you can expect Black Ops 6 to launch in your neck of the woods. In the meantime, check out our Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 pre-load guide to figure out how to get this one downloaded early. You've already had to wait for the release time, so why wait any longer?

Thankfully, things are looking promising. We tried the new Black Ops game's beta and came away as a knee-shooting menace. On the bright side, while you'll have to watch your kneecaps if you find us in a lobby, you won't have to worry about any riot shield tactics – that menace is getting the ol' heave-ho.

Call of Duty has been treading water since Modern Warfare – and now Black Ops 6 is here to "define the future" of the franchise.