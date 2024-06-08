Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Direct stream – when it starts and how to watch it on YouTube, Twitch, and more

Our first look at the next Call of Duty game, Black Ops 6 , is fast approaching thanks to the dedicated Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Direct taking place right after the Xbox Games Showcase on Sunday, which is likely to be one of the highlights of Summer Game Fest season for CoD fans everywhere.

The Black Ops 6 Direct is just one part of a packed lineup of gaming showcases taking place over this busy not-E3 season, with Summer Game Fest itself kicking things off for us as the first major broadcast yesterday, followed by Day of the Devs and the Devolver Direct.

However, the Call of Duty stream is definitely one to keep an eye on if you're looking forward to the next Black Ops installment. Its global reveal is set to take place during the Xbox Games Showcase, but it'll then get a full deep-dive in its own section afterwards, showing us "all-new gameplay and product announcements." Basically, it'll work like last year's Xbox Games Showcase + Starfield Direct did, existing as its own dedicated broadcast, but attached onto the end of Xbox's own stream.

So, what time will it be taking place, and where can you watch it? You can scroll on down for all the details.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Direct start time

Since it's part of a double-feature broadcast, the Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Direct is set to begin immediately after the Xbox Games Showcase ends on Sunday, June 9, which itself is scheduled to begin at 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm BST. Unfortunately, Xbox is being rather secretive and hasn't given away how long its own showcase is, which means it's not clear exactly what time the Black Ops Direct section will start. For comparison, though, last year's June Xbox Games Showcase lasted for just over an hour before heading into a 45-minute-long Starfield Direct, while the year before that, June's Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase ran for one and a half hours.

However, the official Call of Duty website notes that fans should tune into the Xbox Games Showcase "for the worldwide reveal of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, followed immediately by the Black Ops 6 Direct," so it sounds like some of the game will be shown even before Direct itself. Therefore, it definitely seems like it's worth tuning into the whole thing, even if Call of Duty is your sole focus.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Direct stream – how can I watch it?

You can tune into the Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Direct as part of Xbox's double-feature broadcast across YouTube , Twitch , and Facebook . There'll also be an American Sign Language stream running on Xbox's ASL Twitch channel .

