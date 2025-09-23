Gearbox delays Borderlands 4 on Switch 2 indefinitely because "the game needs additional development and polish"

Borderlands 4 on Switch 2 has been delayed and will no longer be launching on October 3 as originally planned. At the moment, there is no new release date and Gearbox says all pre-orders of Borderlands 4 on Switch 2 will be canceled automatically on September 26 if you don't do so yourself before then. As for physical, "please reach out to the corresponding retailer."

In a post on X, Gearbox says Borderlands 4's Switch 2 launch is being delayed simply because it's "committed to ensuring we deliver the best possible experience to our fans, and the game needs additional development and polish time to do that."

Greetings, Vault Hunters - We need to share that the release of Borderlands 4 on Nintendo Switch 2 is being delayed. We do not take this decision lightly, but are committed to ensuring we deliver the best possible experience to our fans, and the game needs additional development…September 23, 2025

"Our hope is to also better align this release with the addition of cross saves, which we are working on and recognize is very important," adds Gearbox. "We will update you all on the new release timing once we've fully adjusted our plans."

Despite largely positive reviews, Borderlands 4 players have been experiencing performance issues since launch, particularly on PC. It's unclear if the Switch 2 delay is related in any way, but you can only imagine optimization is even trickier on a mobile platform like the Switch 2 compared to more powerful consoles and PC.

It's hard not to look at this news and feel some sense of irony at Gearbox boss Randy Pitchford's previous animated antics about Borderlands 4's earlier than expected release on Switch 2. Back in July when Gearbox announced the October launch date, Pitchford made a big show of the whole thing in a bizarre video in which he said "I know you're worried" about the Switch 2 version before excitedly announcing the date and saying things like, "WOOOO! BAH BAH BAH!" and, "I'm psyched. GET IT!!!"

Hopefully, a new release date is revealed in short order and it's not too far off from the original.

Borderlands 4 speedrunner begs devs "please don't patch this" after discovering time-saving new strategy, only for the looter shooter's creative director to say he's "got my eye on this"