Borderlands 4 speedrunner begs devs "please don't patch this" after discovering time-saving new strategy, only for the looter shooter's creative director to say he's "got my eye on this"

Now that Borderlands 4 has been out in the wild for over a week, the looter shooter's players have found all sorts of creative ways to "break" the game and make things easier – including one new speedrunning strategy that lets you traverse the map at top speed.

Content creator "Admiral Bahroo" highlights the method in an online post. "Speedrunning Borderlands 4 is gonna be insane with Cricket Jumping," he writes. "Just clear entire sections of the map with a quick hop." Adding a quick "please don't patch this" aimed at Gearbox, Bahroo attaches a clip of said "Cricket Jumping" in action – and it's pretty wild. What's more, it's not exactly difficult to pull off as long as you've got the Noisy Cricket pistol.

All you have to do, as Bahroo describes, is "line yourself up with where you want to go in reverse, tab out of the game, and then fire." Once you do, you'll go flying backwards into the sky, effectively traveling at a much higher speed than via vehicle or walking. It's the perfect way to get around for speedrunners (and players wanting to zoom about Kairos seamlessly) – but it might not be around forever, as Bahroo's video has caught a developer's eye.

I’ve got my eye on this. My only worry is streaming issues or if this introduces instability. Not out to ruin people’s fun, but can’t have it cause tech issues. For now tho, not going to do anything until proven issues arise.September 20, 2025

Writing in response to Bahroo's thread, creative director Graeme Timmins admits, "I've got my eye on this." He isn't looking to patch it just to rain on the community's parade, however. "My only worry is streaming issues or if this introduces instability. Not out to ruin people's fun, but can't have it cause tech issues."

The dev won't be taking any action yet, though: "For now, tho, not going to do anything until proven issues arise."

It's a fair assessment – fix things if they need to be fixed for stability, but not to "ruin" fans' fun with the looter shooter. Players seem content with Timmins' reply, too, with Bahroo himself responding, "W dev." Another person writes, "We love this." Elsewhere, someone aptly says, "Love this response. If it's not causing games to crash or game-breaking glitches, let people fly around with the subsonic gun."

Here's hoping the Noisy Cricket jump stays – but doesn't break things. Our own Borderlands 4 review describes the game as "undeniably an excellent looter shooter," so it's safe to say that aside from performance-related issues, it stands as one of the best Borderlands games.

Playing through the new action RPG yourself? Be sure to check our Borderlands 4 tips for a smooth start in Kairos.